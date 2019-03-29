NCAA Men’s Hockey Regionals 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The first two rounds of the NCAA Division-I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament will take place this weekend.

Most of the games will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, while two won’t be on TV but will be streamed on ESPN3. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all the games on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

NCAA Men’s Hockey Regionals Preview

Here’s everything you need to know about the first weekend of the tournament.

Regionals and Seeds

East Regional, in Providence, Rhode Island: No. 1 Minnesota State (32-7-2), No. 2 Northeastern (27-10-1), No. 3 Cornell (20-10-4), No. 4 Providence (22-11-6)

West Regional, in Fargo, North Dakota: No. 1 St. Cloud State (30-5-3), No. 2 Denver (22-11-5), No. 3 Ohio State (20-10-5), No. 4 American International (22-16-1)

Northeast Regional, in Manchester, New Hampshire: No. 1 UMass (28-9), No. 2 Clarkson (26-10-2), No. 3 Notre Dame (22-13-3), No. 4 Harvard (19-10-3)

Midwest Regional – Allentown, Pennsylvania: No. 1 Minnesota Duluth (25-11-2), No. 2 Quinnipiac (25-9-2), No. 3 Arizona State (21-12-1), No. 4 Bowling Green (25-10-5)

Schedule

Friday, March 29

No. 1 UMass vs. No. 4 Harvard at 3 pm on ESPN2

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Ohio State at 4 pm on ESPNU

No. 2 Clarkson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame at 6:30 pm on ESPNU

No. 1 St. Cloud State vs. No. 4 American International at 7:30 pm on ESPN3

Saturday, March 30

No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Providence at 1 pm on ESPNews

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 4 Bowling Green at 4 pm on ESPNU

No. 2 Northeastern vs. No. 3 Cornell at 4:30 pm on ESPNews

No. 1 UMass/No. 4 Harvard vs. No. 2 Clarkson/No. 3 Notre Dame at 6:30 pm on (ESPNU)

No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. No. 3 Arizona State at 7:30 pm on ESPN3

No. 1 St. Cloud State/No. 4 American International vs. No. 2 Denver/No. 3 Ohio State at 9 pm on ESPNU

Sunday, March 31

No. 1 Minnesota State/No. 4 Providence vs. No. 2 Northeastern/No. 3 Cornell at 4 pm on (ESPN2)

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth/No. 4 Bowling Green vs. No. 2 Quinnipiac/No. 3 Arizona State at 6:30 pm on ESPNU

Matchup to Watch

Bowling Green is making its first tournament appearance since 1990. The Falcons will meet Minnesota Duluth in the first round, a rematch of the schools’ 1984 championship tilt, which Bowling Green won 5-4 in quadruple overtime.

“We worked hard all year, and these guys deserve it,” Falcons forward Brandon Kruse said, according to The Blade. “We’ve been good the past couple years, but the last time we made a tournament, my dad was a freshman in college, so it’s pretty surreal.”

The sophomore, who’s scored nine goals and notched 31 assists in 40 games this season, added: “I think people kind of count us out and consider us an underdog sometimes, but we can hang with the best and beat the best, so we’re pretty confident going into this tournament.”

Player to Watch

UMass defenseman Cale Makar is the highest draft pick in the tournament, going No. 4 overall to the Colorado Avalanche in 2017.

In 37 games this season, the six-foot, 192-pound sophomore’s logged 15 goals and 31 assists, earning player of the year honors in the Hockey East.

“I can’t thank my teammates enough because it is not an individual effort by any means,” Makar said, according to the Boston Herald.