How to Watch Athletics Games Online Without Cable 2019

Following an improbable 97-win season that no one outside of the organization saw coming, the Oakland Athletics are looking to repeat that success in 2019.

Most A’s games this season will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports California, while others will be nationally televised on ESPN, MLB Network, Fox or Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch Athletics games online via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have NBC Sports California (if you live in the Athletics market) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

NBC Sports California (if you live in the Athletics market), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are among the 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. MLB Network and ESPN are not available on FuboTV.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games (and other programs) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports California (if you live in the Athletics market), Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and ESPN. MLB Network is not available on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re Out of the White Sox Market: MLB.TV

Those who are outside of the Athletics television market can watch a live stream of any non-nationally televised game on MLB.TV. If you want to watch all out-of-market teams, it costs either $24.99 per month or $118.99 for the season. If you only want to watch Athletics games, it costs $91.99 for the season.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the MLB.com website, or you can can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the MLB At Bat app, which is available on iPads and iPhones, Android phones and Android tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other devices. You can find the full list of supported devices here.

Athletics 2019 Season Preview

Heading into the 2019 campaign, we know one thing for sure about the A’s: They can hit.

Last year, Bob Melvin’s squad finished second in the AL in home runs, third in slugging percentage, third in wRC+ and fourth in runs scored. The Yankees and Red Sox, who both raced to 100-win seasons, pretty clearly had the best offenses in the league, but the A’s were solidly third.

And not much changed in the offseason.

Going from Jed Lowrie (.267/.353/.448) to Jurickson Profar (.254/.335/.458) at second base is the only real potential downgrade, but Profar is nearly nine years younger and finally showed glimpses of that top-prospect potential last season. If he continues his ascent, the dropoff from Lowrie will be minimal–if anything at all.

Beyond that, the A’s return three players–Khris Davis, Matt Chapman, Stephen Piscotty–who finished in the Top 10 in the AL in extra-base hit percentage (percentage of plate appearances that went for an extra-base hit), and a fourth–Matt Olson–who was 27th. And there’s no reason to expect any kind of major regression. In fact, potentially the opposite–Chapman, Piscotty and Olson are still all 28 or younger, and if anything in this world is a certainty, it’s Davis hitting .247 with 40-plus homers.

Chapman, who also won the Gold Glove at third base and finished seventh in MVP voting last year, has lofty expectations for his team moving forward.

“Hopefully continue to build on what we did last year,” Chapman said. “One hundred wins. Win the division. If your goals going into the season aren’t to win your division or make the playoffs, then what are you playing for?”

Of course, whether or not the A’s can follow through on those goals comes down to a very questionable starting rotation. Mike Fiers is the Opening Day starter, and while he was solid following a midseason trade between Detroit and Oakland in August, he’s not exactly an Ace. And behind him, the A’s will roll with Marco Estrada, Brett Anderson and Daniel Mengden. The 35-year-old Estrada was a mess his last two years with Toronto, while Anderson and Mengden both had ERA’s over 4.00 in just 17 starts last season.

ESPN’s MLBPET projection system ranked Oakland’s starters as the worst in the league.

Fortunately for the A’s, that same system ranked their bullpen as the very best. Closer Blake Treinen was untouchable last year, while the likes of Lou Trivino, Yusmeiro Petit, free-agent acquisition Joakim Soria and Ryan Buchter give them a handful of other shutdown arms.

The formula should be very similar to last season: Score a bunch of runs, play good defense, hope the starters can get it to the sixth inning on a semi-regular basis, and let the bullpen shut the door. A lot of things have will need to break correctly to replicate last year’s win total–FanGraphs projects the A’s at just 84-78 in 2019–but the pieces are there to make a run at the Astros in the West, and at the very least another spot in the AL Wild Card game.