How to Watch ‘Los Espookys’ HBO Series Online for Free

HBO’s new series Los Espookys premieres tonight, June 14, at 11pm ET; the half-hour comedy, produced by Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen, will air its six-episode first season weekly in that Friday night timeslot.

The series premieres Friday, June 14, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Los Espookys episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Los Espookys episodes live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon HBO Channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Los Espookys episodes as soon as they first air live.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Los Espookys live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Los Espookys episodes as soon as they first air live.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Los Espookys live as it airs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you don’t watch live, PS Vue’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include Los Espookys episodes as soon as they first air live.

‘Los Espookys’ Preview

HBO’s new Spanish language horror-comedy series was spearheaded by Fred Armisen, Julio Torres, and Ana Fabrega. Armisen produced the series along with Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, which makes sense considering Armisen’s role as a cast member on SNL from 2002 until 2013.

When describing Los Espookys, HBO says the comedy “follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.” Show writers Ana Fabrego and Julio Torres also star in the series as one half of “Los Espookys,” Tati and Andrés, and Fred Armisen plays a recurring role as Tico. The series also stars Cassandra Ciangherotti as Ursula and Bernardo Velasco as Renaldo, rounding out the “Los Espookys” quartet of characters.

The official synopsis for its premiere episode, entitled “El exorcismo,” reads “Renaldo enlists his best friends Andrés, Úrsula and Tati to help him orchestrate a staged exorcism that will elevate a priest above a hot new colleague who is usurping the spotlight.” On next week’s episode “Since the majority of the show’s lines are viewers who do not speak Spanish, English subtitles are provided.”

Fabrega talked to Vulture about her experience writing and acting in the first season; she explained that Armisen brought her and Torres on board after successfully pitching the show’s premise to HBO, adding “I think the whole show — the characters, the story lines, everything — is really a reflection of Julio and I’s sensibilities and what we think is funny, even though we both wrote our respective characters with ourselves in mind… It was very collaborative, both of us contributing our own styles and mixing them together.”

Ahead of its premiere, the series has received positive reviews that show appreciation for the genre-bending and often-times wacky universe created within its story. According to Variety’s review of the new comedy series, it is “wild and weird, pushing the confines of what TV has been and ‘should’ be, TV that proudly plants its freak flag in your face and dares you to question it.” Rolling Stone says that in Los Espookys “no matter how dryly weird things get, there’s a sense of camaraderie and optimism among the title characters that’s infectious. The line between comedy and horror is often so blurry as to be non-existent, and the two subjects match up in a very appealing way throughout Los Espookys.”

Tune in to Los Espookys on HBO, Friday nights at 11pm ET.