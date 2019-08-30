How to Watch UMass vs Rutgers Football Online Without Cable

With both teams coming off disappointing 2018 seasons, the UMass Minutemen and Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to turn the page and get a fresh start when they meet Friday night in Piscataway.

UMass vs Rutgers Preview

Despite only winning four games last season, things don’t look too promising for UMass in 2019. Losing one of the best receivers in program history along with their quarterback depth and leading rusher, the high-powered Minutemen offense is going to have an entirely different look this season. While the passing attack should likely still be able to move the football occasionally, the run game offers the biggest question marks – especially considering a number of departures from an already thin offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, UMass is also losing six starters – something that doesn’t seem to bode all too well for a unit looking to improve off a lackluster 2018. The defense should improve with time as the Minutemen have some quality young players but it will almost certainly take some time for the unit as a whole to come together. Thankfully, against Rutgers, they should likely avoid being thrown into the fire in week one.

As tough as the outlook might be for UMass, Rutgers seems to be in a considerably worse state. After losing a number of players stemming from a string of arrests, the Scarlet Knights limped to a 1-11 finish in 2018. Sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski is coming off one of the worst collegiate seasons in recent memory as he wasn’t provided with any help as a freshman and led the nation in interceptions – while completing fewer than half his passes. Though the rest of the offense needs to improve as well, Sitkowski’s ability to improve his play and cut down on his turnovers will go a long ways towards helping to get the Scarlet Knights back on the right track.

Defensively, things look a bit better for Rutgers. They return some quality talent and bring in a new defensive coordinator to help try and turn things around. While they won’t be a standout unit by any means, they have the pieces in place to at least create some stops and should keep most of their games within relative striking distance.

The showdown between two teams in turmoil could help set the tone for the season on both sides. A win for either team would be a big start to the season and provide considerable confidence to an extremely young team whereas a loss could set the table for another dismal losing campaign. Expect a low-scoring sloppy affair that should be close wire to wire.