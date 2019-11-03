How To Stream Jungle 2 Jungle: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Jungle 2 Jungle

Whether you loved Tim Allen as Woody in all of the Toy Story movies or you clung to him as the dad-turned-Santa in The Santa Clause movies, he was basically everyone’s movie dad in the ‘90s. And although it wasn’t a smash hit when it was released in 1997, Jungle 2 Jungle helped solidify Allen’s place as a movie dad who should always be given the benefit of the doubt. These days, you can watch Jungle 2 Jungle online to get your Allen fix, but some dedicated fans even own his movies on DVD or Blu-ray. That’s how far his reach still goes with fans who loved his most ‘90s-esque movies.

Jungle 2 Jungle didn’t pave the way for like-minded sequels or even any other films reminiscent of its storyline of an unsuspecting father who finds out he has a wild teenage son who was raised in the jungle. But it did offer another movie with the popular trope of Allen playing a dad who came into his own as a better father than when the movie started.

The movie was directed by John Pasquin, who made his TV directorial debut with Allen’s sitcom Home Improvement. He later worked with Allen again as a director and producer on the show Last Man Standing. Still, it’s hard not to wonder about streaming Jungle 2 Jungle specifically and here’s how to stream Jungle 2 Jungle now.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’: Overview

Release Date: March 7, 1997

Creators: Bruce A. Evans and Raynold Gideon

Director: John Pasquin

Starring: Tim Allen, Martin Short, Sam Huntington, and JoBeth Williams

Rating: PG

Synopsis: When a New York City commodities broker discoveries he has a teenage son, he brings him to the city to live with him and both of their lives are turned upside down.

How Long Is ‘Jungle 2 Jungle’?

The original theatrical release of Jungle 2 Jungle was one hour and 45 minutes long.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Plot

Jungle 2 Jungle starts off with commodity broker Michael Cromwell visiting the Amazon jungle in Venezuela to get a divorce from his wife, Patricia, who he separated from years before. When he meets with her, however, he learns that upon their split, she had a now-teenage son, Mimi-Siku, who is also Michael’s son.

Michael reluctantly agrees to take Mimi-Siku back to New York City with him, where they get to know each other and try to see things from each other’s perspective. Mimi-Siku even bonds with Michael’s business partner Richard’s daughter. And although it’s hard for Michael and everyone else to understand Mimi-Siku’s customs and way of life, he manages to turn them on to his hunting and fighting skills.

Both come in handy when Michael, Mimi-Siku, and Richard and his family have to fight off Russian mobsters who go after the men because of a business deal gone wrong. After Mimi-Siku returns to the jungle, Michael realizes he misses his son. He takes another trip back there and brings along Richard and his family. Michael decides to stay for an extended period of time and even resumes his relationship with Patricia again.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Cast

Tim Allen steals the movie as Jungle 2 Jungle’s lead and as the unwitting dad of a jungle kid. But with Sam Huntington as his son, the two develop a kind of chemistry that certainly makes it seem like they have been at odds for years rather than the hour and a half the movie spans. And like most movies Allen starred in in the ‘90s, Jungle 2 Jungle offers him the chance to shine as the main lead.

Tim Allen as Michael Cromwell

Michael is a workaholic New York businessman who cares more about the rat race than anything else. When he meets his son, however, things quickly turn around for him and he suddenly sees the value in familial love too. Tim Allen has played the role of absentee dad or husband before in movies like The Santa Clause and For Richer or Poorer.

Martin Short as Richard Kempster

Although Richard is also a family man, his work comes first for him. And as Michael’s partner, he’s quick to try and urge his friend to focus on their work instead of Mimi-Siku. But like Michael, he eventually comes around to the idea of Mimi-Siku and even allows him to date his daughter. In real life, Martin Short also co-starred with Allen in the movie The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Sam Huntington as Mimi-Siku

As a tribe member who grew up in a partly westernized Amazon forest, Mimi-Siku is unfamiliar with all aspects of city life. And when he moves to the city with his father, he remains loyal to most of the customs he grew up with. Jungle 2 Jungle was actually Sam Huntington’s first movie. Since then, he went on to appear in a number of other movies and TV shows.

JoBeth Williams as Dr. Patricia Cromwell

Patricia spent the last 13 years living among a tribe in Venezuela and is very different from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael. And even though she isn’t part of the tribe herself, per se, she’s much more sensitive to her son’s needs and concerns than Michael at first is. JoBeth Williams has maintained a steady career since her role in Jungle 2 Jungle and had a recurring role on the medical drama Private Practice as well as short-lived parts on Station 19 and Living Biblically.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Songs and Soundtrack

Part of the Jungle 2 Jungle soundtrack contains actual songs which were featured in the movie, while other tracks are more focused on the score. And while the soundtrack didn’t land on any top lists of albums at the time of its release, any fan of the movie likely enjoyed listening to the music from the film afterward. Right now, the Amazon reviews for the soundtrack are mixed. Some enjoyed the soundtrack because of all of the music, while others purchased the album strictly for a song or two that they couldn’t find elsewhere. Still, since the soundtrack has more than just the movie’s score, it’s already a step above a lot of other Disney movies.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ at the Box Office

In terms of its box office earnings, Jungle 2 Jungle wasn’t a giant success. It had a budget of $32 million and grossed $59,927,618 worldwide. It could have had something to do with the fact that it wasn’t released internationally, though. And March may have not been the best month for Jungle 2 Jungle to be released in theaters. It had special editions of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi to contend with, which could have contributed to its low numbers.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

It might be one of those ‘90s movies that some fans still remember fondly, but the Jungle 2 Jungle reviews reflect on how poorly it was received by critics. The Chicago Tribune wasn’t amused by the family comedy, even if it did offer some heartfelt moments for people of all ages to appreciate. A Variety review echoed similar sentiments, although the review did credit Jungle 2 Jungle for its “warmhearted family” moments. According to Rotten Tomatoes, however, the movie is certified rotten from both critics and audience members.

Where ‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Whatever your feelings are about Jungle 2 Jungle, you can probably appreciate the fact that it introduced Sam Huntington to the world. It was just the first major role and his first movie role overall. He didn’t go on to have an Emmy Award-winning career just yet, but he has remained steadily employed in different TV and movie roles throughout the years since Jungle 2 Jungle. Guff also names Jungle 2 Jungle as one of the best ‘90s kids movies. So even if critics didn’t love the movie, it still managed to leave its mark on a lot of fans.

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Trailer

‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

If you were one of the millions who saw Jungle 2 Jungle when it was released in theaters in 1997, then you can probably appreciate all of the little trivia facts about the movie today. In some ways, knowing these little tidbits makes re-watching the movie even more fun. But regardless of how you feel about the movie now, as an adult, it’s hard not to be able to appreciate these factoids.

1. There Is Source Material Behind The Movie

Jungle 2 Jungle isn’t based on a true story. It is, however, based on the french hit Un Indien dans la Ville. It didn’t have as much success as the original film, but it did offer another take on what turned out to be a heartwarming remake.

2. ‘Jungle 2 Jungle’ Introduced Two Actors

Not only was the movie Sam Huntington’s theatrical debut, but it was also the first movie Leelee Sobieski appeared in. She would later star in the big screen movies Joy Ride and The Glass House.

3. The Director Worked With Tim Allen Before And After

Jungle 2 Jungle director John Pasquin worked with Tim Allen on Home Improvement before they reunited on this film. And later on, at least a decade later, they worked together again on Allen’s ABC comedy Last Man Standing.

4. Kids Appreciated The Movie More Than Anyone Else

It’s no surprise that, because of its box office numbers and critic reception, Jungle 2 Jungle didn’t receive any major award nominations or wins. But Allen did receive a Kids’ Choice Award nomination for Favorite Movie Actor, so there’s that.

5. There Is One Award It Took Home

The movie won’t go down as a box office smash or as a film to win a record number of big time awards. Instead, despite fans still having an attachment to it today, Jungle 2 Jungle was named the worst movie of the year in 1997 by critic Roger Siskel.

