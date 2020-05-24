How to Watch The Match 2020 Golf Online Without Cable

Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all-time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, will pair up with golfing legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday.

It starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

The Match: Champions for Charity Preview

Back in November of 2018, The Match I took place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. It was just Woods against Mickelson for charity, and Mickelson emerged victorious in a game that definitely did not scrimp on the one-liners. This time, with former NFL rivals Manning and Brady in the mix, the fun trashy talk, and hilarious Bon mots should be out of control.

As expected, the trash talk so far has been frequent, yet good-natured. When the match occurs, each golfer will be wearing a microphone, which promised to provide many moments of hilarity. “Peyton is the better golfer right now,” Brady said when asked about the upcoming golf matchup. “He’s had much more practice these past few years.”

Not to be outdone, Manning has fired back already.

“Tom has told me on a couple of occasions he’s still mad about our last game together,” Manning joked. “So if he’s comparing the golf match to the 2016 AFC Championship, I guess that’s his call. I don’t really see it the same way.”

While The Match was played in Vegas the first time around, Woods could have a very distinct advantage this time. The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound Florida will host the event, and it’s a course Woods knows far better than most. He is a member there and considers it to be his home course. The winning pair will win a $10 million purse for charity, with winnings going well COVID-19 relief efforts. While Brady and Manning have had more than a little fun sparring over Twitter and the airwaves about their upcoming golf matchup, they both are primarily excited about the opportunity to give back.

“Speaking for myself and the way the other three have engaged in some behind-the-scenes conversations about what our opportunity to do good is,” Brady said. “I think that’s at the core of what I think The Match is all about. I know it wasn’t like that last year and as it played into this year, everybody felt like this was a moment in time to use the exposure that we can get for doing great things in communities that are really in need.”

Due to coronavirus precautions, there will be no caddies or fans, and each golfer will be riding in his own golf cart.