How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2020 Online Without Cable

The 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

In the United States, Fox Sports 1 (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET) and Fox Sports 2 (2-3 p.m. ET) will have coverage of the undercard races, then the broadcast will move to NBC (2:45-6 p.m. ET) for the main race, which will start at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the Belmont Stakes and all the undercard coverage live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 Belmont Stakes Preview

The triple crown will kick off with the Belmont Stakes after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness were postponed and rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis. Tiz the Law is the favorite to win, and will be difficult to beat with jockey Manuel Franco — or is it the other way around? “He makes my work a lot easier,” Franco said this week. “He’s a versatile horse. He can be there on the pace or sit off. He’s run here before and won and I think he likes the track. So, that’s to our advantage.” With a tendency to

The rest of the field includes Fore Left, Dr Post, Pneumatic, Tap It To Win, Sole Volante, Modernist, Farmington Road, Max Player and Jungle Runner.

Fore Left is gaining a bit of steam as a potential contender for an upset — and could have an advantage due to recent changes in track length. The track has been shortened from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/8 miles due to the shortened and unusual training schedules as a result of COVID-19.

“His last two works over the track were exceptional,” trainer Doug O’Neill said about Fore Left’s recent practices. “He’s settled in well over there and he has a win over the track. He’s just maturing into a really nice 3-year-old and I think that a one-turn mile and an eighth is going to be great for him. He wouldn’t be up for a mile and a half right now … He’s got gate speed and he’ll without a doubt be forwardly placed. I like the fact that we drew the outside to some opposing speed in the race,” O’Neil noted.

The shortened track is meant to benefit all horses involved, with safety being a primary concern. Senior vice president New York Racing Association Martin Panza, shared his reasoning for the change. “Our racing committee looked at it and basically unanimously said, let’s go in June at a mile and an eighth,” Panza said recently. “Let’s not stress these horses and try to get them to go a mile and a half when they might not be prepared to do that.”

Shortened track or not, most are just glad racing is starting back up again. “It’s one of the most prestigious races and even family and friends with very little to no knowledge of racing is familiar with the Belmont Stakes and it’s an honor to be a part of it,” O’Neill said.