‘Lovecraft Country’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without HBO

HBO’s newest series, Lovecraft Country, premieres tonight, August 16, on HBO and HBO Max. The first episode premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will go a little longer than an hour, ending at 10:10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO Max, here are your other options for how you can watch Lovecraft Country episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Lovecraft Country either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch Lovecraft Country live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Stream with HBO Services

You can also stream Lovecraft Country on HBO’s services, like HBO Max and HBO Now.

HBO Max is HBO’s newest streaming service and Lovecraft Country will be streaming there. You can try out the service for free for seven days before you start paying the monthly fee.

HBO Now (now just called “HBO”) is HBO’s older standalone streaming service. It costs the same as HBO Max, but HBO Max has more content. HBO Max is essentially an upgrade to HBO Now. If you already have a subscription to HBO Now, then you also have a subscription to HBO Max. You should already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you meet certain qualifications.

HBO Go used to be your choice if you had a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. The app was removed from most devices on July 31. If you used to HBO Go, then you might already have free access to HBO Max. You’ll have free access if you subscribe to HBO through one of the providers at this link, and more providers are being added all the time.

‘Lovecraft Country’ Preview

The first episode of Lovecraft Country is called “Sundown.”

The description for “Sundown” reads:

Veteran and pulp-fiction aficionado Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) travels from the Jim Crow South to his South Side of Chicago hometown in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). After recruiting his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) and childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) to join him, the trio sets out for “Ardham,” MA, where they think Montrose may have gone looking for insight into Atticus’ late mother’s ancestry. As they journey across the Midwest, Tic, Leti, and George encounter dangers lurking at every turn, especially after sundown.

HBO’s schedule lists three more episode titles: “Whitey’s on the Moon” on August 23, “Holy Ghost” on August 30, and “Strange Case” on September 13.

The series is based on the novel by Matt Ruff, also called Lovecraft Country. The series’ full synopsis reads:

Based on Matt Ruff ‘s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

The series is executive produced by Misha Green with J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, and David Knoller.

You might be interested in knowing that the series has an official podcast too. You can listen to the first episode, which previews the series, here. HBO’s description for the podcast reads: “Listen to Ashley C. Ford and Lovecraft Country writer Shannon Houston as they share their thoughts on the ties between the horror genre and Black culture and explore how the show’s themes connect to contemporary social issues.”

The description for the podcast’s first episode reads: “Hosts Ashley C. Ford and Shannon Houston talk about the inspiration behind the HBO series Lovecraft Country. They track the show’s history from writer H.P. Lovecraft, to Matt Ruff’s novel “Lovecraft Country” and Misha Green’s TV adaptation. Shannon describes what it was like to be in the writers room and shares some of the works that influenced the show. Before the series premieres on August 16th, the hosts share what movies, books, and artists will serve as a primer before you dive into the world of Lovecraft Country.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates