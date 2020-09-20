Broncos vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to keep rolling as they host the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Steelers online:

Broncos vs Steelers Preview

After missing almost all of last season with an elbow injury, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger looked like himself in a 26-16 against the New York Giants in Week 1. The 38-year-old QB racked up 229 yards and three touchdown strikes and helped keep the boat afloat with starting running back James Conner exiting the game early.

“I don’t think his game has changed much at all. He’s still a great quarterback as we all know,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “He’s a big man in the pocket. He can make all the throws starting with the quick game to all the deep throws. He’s courageous in the pocket. He’ll hang in there. He’ll move around, buy time. He commands their offense.

“They have in their past gone no huddle where he can call it at the line of scrimmage. In some shape or form the offense hasn’t changed a whole lot in the last 10 years. He’s the beneficiary of that in that he’s very confident and operates it very well.” Roethlisberger showed a special connection in the opening win with third-year receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught who of his touchdown passes.

“For myself, having the first two years I had good seasons, being able to play with Ben”, Smith-Schuster told reporters. “Coming into this season I had a chip on my shoulder saying that I have to come out here and prove myself. It was great to have everybody out there, everybody be able to play ball again.” Conner left early against the Giants and Benny Snell excelled in his absence, racking up 113 yards on 19 carries. Conner expects to play against the Broncos. The Broncos had an interesting opener, falling to the Tennessee Titans 16-14. Denver led late but a late field goal doomed the squad. Now they’ll look to pick up their first win by heading east. Quarterback Drew Lock completed 22-of-33 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. But his misses on a few deep balls is what stuck with him. “[I] just [hit] a couple of slices on the golf course,” Lock said. “You’re used to piping it down the middle and sometimes you hit a slice. I just happen to hit three in back-to-back-to-back holes playing golf. I’ll hit the driving range this week and try to straighten it back out and try to get the guys going, hit a couple downfield.” Pittsburgh is a 7-point favorite, with the total set at 40.5

