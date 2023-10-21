Alabama vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 17 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (5-1 overall, 1-1 in the SEC) head to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the No. 11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1 overall, 4-0 in the SEC) on Saturday, October 21.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Alabama vs Tennessee Live Stream Guide

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live streaming on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live streaming on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live streaming on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Tennessee live streaming on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Alabama vs Tennessee Preview

The Tide are coming off a close 24-21 win over the 2-5 Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 10-of-21 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. But he and the rest of the offense couldn’t get much done in the second half. They managed just three points after going up 21-6 at the half.

“We played pretty well in the game up to 24-6, which was about halfway through the third quarter. And then we didn’t finish. We got penalties … Not executing, not hitting on all cylinders letting the other team get back in the game,” Bama head coach Nick Saban said after the win, adding: “Hopefully we can learn how to beat the other team. Not just win the game. But beat the other team.”

On the other side, the Volunteers are fresh from a 20-13 win over Texas A&M. Tennessee QB Joe Milton completed 11-of-22 passes for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but he got plenty of help from the running game.

Vols RB Jaylen Wright rushed for 136 yards on 19 carries, with the team netting 232 yards on the ground in the win.

When these two teams met last season, a No. 6 ranked Tennessee team beat the No. 3 ranked Tide, 52-49. The Vols know it won’t be easy repeat, however.

Alabama vs Tennessee: What They’re Saying

“Everybody inside of our program understands the test that we have facing a really good Alabama football,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said this week. “I think they play all three phases of the football game extremely well, but think they’re playing extremely well together. Going to be a great environment and a huge test for our football team.”

One of the key matchups in this one will be Tennessee’s passing offense (43% success rate, 54th percentile) versus Alabama’s pass defense (32% success rate, 99th percentile). If Bama’s defense is playing well, it could be a long day for Tennessee.

Alabama holds the edge in the all-time series, 59-38-8.