How to Watch ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Online for Free

Award-winning comedy “Atlanta” is back for its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Preview

Play

Atlanta | Season 4 Official Trailer | FX Touching down in ATL for one last season. Check out the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #AtlantaFX: The Final Season. September 15 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Atlanta clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of Atlanta finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith… 2022-08-02T17:29:49Z

When viewers last saw Earnest “Earn” Marks (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz), they were touring around Europe. Van became embroiled in a crazy life in France and had a bit of a breakdown in the season three finale at the thought of her daughter back in Atlanta. The whole season was kind of an experimental study in identity, with most episodes consisting of one-off events that almost felt like horror movies.

But mixed in were glimpses of Paper Boi becoming a bigger star and Earn figuring out what it means to be a real manager. Van, on the other hand, had an existential crisis that culminated in her serving human hands to wealthy white people at her exclusive restaurant in Paris.

When the show returns for its fourth and final season, everyone has returned home to Atlanta. “But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?” asks the FXX Press release.

The season four premiere episode is titled “The Most Atlanta” and its description reads, “Woooh chile, Atl is the GHETTO these days. I’m thinking about moving to Miami where it’s safe. Leave all my exes on read.”

Airing immediately following the premiere is episode two, titled “The Homeliest Little Horse.” Its description reads, “We got grown men out here being this petty. Y’all really need therapy. I don’t cuz I already know what’s wrong with me.”

Then on September 22 comes episode three, titled “Born 2 Die.” Its description reads, “I’m tired of all these old heads hating, just let me listen to my Italian drill music and blue eyed trap in peace. Y’all can listen to D’Angelo or whatever.”

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour panel for the show’s final season, Glover revealed that he actually didn’t want to make seasons three and four initially.

“To be honest I wanted to end it at season two, ” said the creator and star, adding, “Death is natural. … When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird … you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us.”

But he also praised the season four writers’ room and said that the final episodes ended up being really great.

“It ends perfectly,” said Glover.

“Atlanta” airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.