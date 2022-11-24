Bills vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions in familiar territory on Thanksgiving Day in the Motor City on Thursday, November 24.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bills vs Lions streaming live online:

Bills vs Lions Preview

The Buffalo Bills might feel at home on Thanksgiving Day when facing the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo played its last game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit due to a massive snowstorm in Buffalo. The Bills won that game 31-23 amid the Browns’ fourth-quarter rally.

Now, the Bills look to win a second-straight game since a stunning overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills will tangle with a Lions team that’s won three-straight games.

Detroit’s most impressive win of that streak came in the team’s last outing against the New York Giants, a 31-18 win on Sunday, November 20. Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn’t light the world on fire in that game with 165 yards passing, but he went a second-consecutive game without an interception.

Goff had one of his best games of the season the week prior in a 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears with 236 yards passing a touchdown for a 113.6 QB rating. He has thrown only one pick during the winning streak, and it’s his lone pick in the past four games.

For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, turnovers plagued his play for a three-week stretch before the win over the Browns. He threw two interceptions per game for a three consecutive weeks and the Bills went 1-2 during that span. Allen righted the ship with 197 yards passing for a touchdown an no interceptions against the Browns.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go after Allen and make the most of any poor throws to create turnovers.

“We desperately will need them,” Campbell told reporters via BuffaloBills.com. “We’re going to need them and look, that’s been part of the secret sauce for us. We are getting them and that means we’re turning a corner because we are getting them out. And so, we’ve got to continue that trend and if we can put (Josh Allen) in a position to where he feels like he needs to get rid of the ball and we get our hands on it. We have to capitalize, so it’s going to be big for us. It’s been big for us.”