How to Watch Broncos vs Seahawks Online Without Cable

The Denver Broncos will visit the Seattle Seahawks in preseason action Saturday, August 21 at Lumen Field.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Seahawks, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: In Denver, the game is on MyNetworkTV-20 (KTVD), which is not available on any streaming services

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Colorado Springs and other local markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: This is only an option for viewers in Colorado Springs and other local markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncos vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Broncos vs Seahawks Preseason Preview

The Broncos are coming off a 33-6 shellacking of the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason game last week. Quarterback Drew Lock balled out, completing 5 of 7 passes for 151 yards (that’s a whopping 21.6 yards per pass) and two touchdowns. Bridgewater did fine — he just wasn’t as dynamic, going 7-8 for 74 yards (9.3 yards per pass) and a score.

This game against the Seahawks could be a huge one, as it could very well determine the outcome of the battle for starting quarterback between Bridgewater and Lock.

“I thought they both played [well],” Fangio said Monday, per the team’s official website. “When you talk about last week, you think about the whole week in its totality. The two practices against Minnesota were important because [it was] our [No.] 1’s against their [No.] 1’s for the most part, and then the game. To me, it was a three-day trip in that regard, and I thought both guys did well.”

The Denver defense also looked stout, allowing just 3.7 yards per play. Rookie corner Patrick Surtain II had his first interception, and he ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown. It was quite the impressive start for the Broncos’ first-round draft choice.

On the other side, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has been mum about whether the team will play its starters in this game. For his part, Russell Wilson is hoping he’ll get to make an appearance after sitting out of the team’s first preseason game.

“I’m always hoping to play,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, it’s coach’s decision. I’m always ready to play, and obviously being in front of the 12s is always great so we’ll see what happens.”

The Seahawks lost their first preseason game to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-7. Sean Mannion, Alex McGough and Geno Smith all saw action, with McGough faring the best, going 6-10 for 54 yards and the team’s only touchdown. He also ran the ball three times for 25 yards, leading the team in rushing, which was indicative of the rough time Seattle’s ground game had against the Raiders.

The Seahawks gained just 68 yards rushing last week, but they couldn’t find much rhythm on offense at all. They went 4 for 13 on third down, which resulted in losing the time of possession battle in a bad way (Las Vegas had the ball for over 40 minutes; Seattle for under 20). Thus, Carroll will likely be looking for more ways to spice up the ground game in this one.