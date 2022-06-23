How to Watch ‘Buckhead Shore’ Online for Free

The latest wild and crazy reality show to come to TV is “Buckhead Shore,” premiering Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Buckhead Shore” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

“Buckhead Shore” Preview

MTV’s popular “Shore” franchise is getting a new spinoff with a new group of young adults ready to get wild on TV.

“Buckhead Shore” follows a group of friends living in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, which is the “Beverly Hills of the South,” according to the MTV press release.

It continues:

The “Shore” franchise heads to Buckhead, Georgia to follow a group of longtime friends and former flames making a name for themselves in Atlanta’s “Beverly Hills of the South.” JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer getaway. It’s time for wild fun, high drama hook-ups, and maybe even a few broken hearts.

The cast is as follows:

JUJU BARNEY

“King of clubs” Juju hails from Atlanta royalty as the son of the owner of world-famous strip club Magic City. Charming and suave, Juju is known in the group for his outlandish quips and easy-going personality. But when Juju gets some shocking news about the family business, will he be able to transition from party mode back to boss mode?

KATIE CANHAM

Katie may look like she has the perfect life from the outside, but the friend group’s “queen bae” has had her share of challenges: she’s lost her mother, is struggling to figure out her career path, and is spending her first single summer under the same roof as her ex-boyfriend, Parker. Coming to the lake house she is looking for a fresh start…even if that means living with Parker’s new flame.

SAVANNAH GABRIEL

Despite only having lived in Buckhead for a few years now, Savannah is nevertheless “making waves” in the friend group for her sweet yet spicy personality. Currently the woman rocking Parker’s chicken chain, she must not only manage their relatively new relationship but also how to handle being around Parker’s ex, Katie.

ADAMO GIRALDO

“Fun and feisty” Adamo is the life of the party who never fails to have a good time. But despite wanting some escapist fun at the lake house, Adamo must navigate not only a new relationship but also the desire to reveal his true self to his mother.

PARKER LIPMAN

Parker considers himself the “head buck” of the group. A self-proclaimed mama’s boy whose family owns the Zaxby’s chicken fast-food chain, he hosts a yearly summer getaway for his friends at his family’s lake house in upstate Georgia. Parker can’t seem to stay out of trouble this summer, especially as he tries to navigate having both his girlfriend and ex living under one roof.

BETHANIA LOCKE

The “heart of the lake” amongst the friend circle, Bethania is often viewed as the voice of reason and mediator when the waters start getting choppy. Raised in a strict Ethiopian/Jamaican household, she only recently lost her virginity and is eager to fully venture into the world of dating. But emotions run high when her longtime friend — and recent hook-up – joins the group at the lake house.

PAT MURESAN

Pat is one of Parker’s closest and most trusted allies. Whenever Parker finds himself in a predicament (which is quite often) he can always count on Pat to have his back and be one of his ‘bodyguards’ to protect him from trouble – just as long as Pat isn’t the one causing it!

CHELSEA PRESCOTT

When the friend group thinks of Chelsea two words immediately come to mind — “charm and chaos.” Hoping to live her best life at the lake house where she can fully embrace her bubbly and magnetic personality, she finds herself in numerous precarious situations and quickly realizes this getaway might be no vacation.

DJ SIMMONS

DJ is considered by many to be “music royalty,” growing up as the son of Grammy-award winning music producer/song-writer Daryl Simmons. With big shoes to fill, he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps but is distracted by the temptations of parties, friends, and lake life.

“Buckhead Shore” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.