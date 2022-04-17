How to Watch Bucks vs Bulls Playoff Games Live Online

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee tips off its playoff run against Chicago in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, which begins on Sunday, April 17.

Game 1 (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV.

Bulls vs Bucks Preview

Milwaukee (51-31) begins its title defense as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks look to become the first team to repeat since the Golden State Warriors.

“The guys know we have a special group and we have a special opportunity,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said via The Associated Press.

The No. 6 seed Chicago Bulls (46-36), which ended a four-year playoff drought, will look to unseat the defending champion Bucks.

The Bulls stumbled down the stretch with four-straight losses but closed out the regular season with a 124-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 10. The Bucks won three-straight late in the regular season before the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the defending champs 133-115 on April 10.

“At the end of the day, the mindset doesn’t change,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said via The Associated Press. “Enjoy the game as much as possible because we worked hard for this moment. We can’t take this moment for granted.”

2021-22 Giannis is pure domination pic.twitter.com/gZmirfdg3U — 𝙆𝙨𝙤 (@IcyKso) April 15, 2022

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding with a double double of 29.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo also averages 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals, and 5.8 assists per night.

“He doesn’t settle,” Bucks guard George Hill said of Antetokounmpo via The Associated Press. “One thing I do know about him: Him winning a championship doesn’t define who he is. He’s still in there every day, every morning, every night working his butt off to get better. He still feels like he has a lot to prove.”

Khris Middleton, the team’s second-leading scorer, averages 20.1 points per contest. Middelton also posts 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Bucks. Bobby Portis tallies 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per night.

De’Mar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring with 27.9 points per game. DeRozan also averages 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

Zach LaVine, the team’s second leading scorer, averages 24.4 points per night. LaVine also averages 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He makes his first playoff appearance after three seasons with the Wolves and five with the Bulls.

“It’s about time,” LaVine said via NBC Sports Chicago. “I’m excited. I’ve said this, everybody’s gotta play the cards they’re dealt, and it just took me a little longer than everybody else — and I didn’t cop out and go to a different team.”

Nikola Vucevi averages a double double of 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per contest. He also posts 3.2 assists, an assist, and a block per game.

Coby White scores 12.7 points per game for the Bulls. White also averages three rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.