Bulls vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online in any Market

The Miami Heat takes on the Chicago Bulls in early-season NBA action on Wednesday, October 19.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago (in Bulls market) and Bally Sports Sun (in Heat market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Sun.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Bulls vs Heat, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” All local sports networks, including NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Sun (local markets), are included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Chicago (local markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If the Game is out of Your Market

NBA League Pass, which lets you watch every out-of-market NBA game, is available as a separate add-on to FuboTV’s main package, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch the Bulls vs Heat live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bulls vs Heat Preview

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls collide in a matchup of teams searching for bigger things this season.

Miami fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals last season against the Boston Celtics, a two years after making the NBA Finals in 2020. Jimmy Butler leads a hungry Miami team into the new season against his former team, the Bulls, where he played from 2011 to 2017.

Chicago notably has Goran Dragic now, after his long stint in Miami with Butler. Dragic played for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors last season after parting ways with the Heat.

“I loved it,” Dragic said about playing with Butler via NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.”

“We’re still good friends. I respect Jimmy,” Dragic added. “I had so much fun playing with him. We just connected on the floor. I knew immediately what he was going to do when he set a screen. We just instantly created that chemistry. And off the floor, he’s a funny dude, man. He is different.”

Dragic played with Butler one the 2020 Heat squad. He joins a Bulls team that has big playoff aspirations this year. The Bulls won 46 games last season, the most since 2015 during Butler’s heyday with the team. The Bulls fell short in the first round of the plays last spring against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bulls players Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan give the team a solid core amid the absence of Lonzo Ball due to a knee injury.

Lavine will actually sit out the opener due to a knee injury per NBC Sports Chicago. He leaves a hole on the offense as he comes off of a season where he posted 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Wednesday’s game marks the first of game of the final season for 20-year Heat veteran Udonis Haslem. It also marks the first opening night game for Haslem since 2015, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Haslem downplayed it all.

“Nah, it doesn’t resonate or anything,” Haslem said per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s just about the Bulls and getting a win. I’ll treat it like a normal day.”

“It’s just another day at the office, go out and help our team win, no matter what my role is,” Haslem added.