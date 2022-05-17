Celtics vs Heat Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The top-seeded Miami Heat and the second-seeded Boston Celtics get their Eastern Conference Finals series underway Tuesday night when they meet in Game 1 from FTX Arena in Miami.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Heat online:

Celtics vs Heat Game 1 Preview

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference kick off a best-of-seven series with a spot in the NBA Finals up for grabs when the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the conference finals on Tuesday night in South Beach.

The Heat are coming off a 4-2 series win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round that advanced them to their second conference final in three seasons. As the Eastern Conference’s top seed, Miami owns home-court advantage, which has worked to their advantage in the postseason where they are unbeaten in six home games.

Six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring this postseason at 28.7 points per game and it was his 32-point performance in Game 6 that helped send the 76ers packing.

“I think he’s one of the ultimate competitors in this profession,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said following the series-clincher over Philadelphia. “He was brilliant all series long. The challenges only get tougher here. He saw there was an opportunity to end this tonight and he wasn’t going to let this get to seven.”

The Celtics are in the conference finals for the fourth time in the last six seasons after taking down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in a hard-fought seven-game series in the second round. The storied franchise will be looking to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

The Celtics torched the nets from beyond the arc against the Bucks, connecting on 110 three-pointers in seven games – tied for third-most in any playoff series in league history. They made a record amount of three-pointers in a Game 7, 22, en route to beating the Bucks, 109-81, on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into the opening game of this Eastern Conference Final series:

No. 1 Miami Heat

53-29, finished first in the Southeast Division; top seed in the Eastern Conference

Defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round in five games (4-1) and the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals in six games (4-2)

Forward Jimmy Butler leads the team in scoring and assists this postseason with 28.7 points and 5.4 assists per game in ten contests played

Center Bam Adebayo is averaging 14.6 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Guards Tyler Herro (13.8 ppg), Max Strus (12.5 ppg) and Victor Oladipo (11.4 ppg) are all averaging double-digit points per game

No. 2 Boston Celtics

51-31, finished first in the Atlantic Division

Swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round (4-0) and got past the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference semifinals in seven games (4-3)

Forward Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring with 28.3 points per game in 11 contests played

Guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the playoffs

Guard Marcus Smart is averaging 15.0 points and 6.2 assists per game in the postseason

Center Al Horford is averaging 13.0 points and a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs

Heat vs Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Schedule