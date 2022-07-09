Celtics vs Heat Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Celtics and Heat kick off their Summer League campaigns on Saturday in Las Vegas. These were the two best teams in the Eastern Conference last season, but is that quality matched by their younger players?

The game (5:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Heat Summer League matchup online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA TV Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Celtics vs Heat live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBA TV is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Celtics vs Heat live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Celtics vs Heat live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime’s option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Celtics vs Heat live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Celtics vs Heat Summer League 2022 Preview

The Boston Celtics punched well above their weight in the 2021-22 season and have a solid core that could go on contending for years. But they are missing that final piece to achieve glory. Could it come from one of the hungry youngsters representing them in Vegas? Instead, the Celtics traded away their first-round pick. Still, they are fielding an intriguing Summer League team.

Sam Hauser could be a dark horse amongst the better-known players on the court. He looked like an elite shooter in the G-League last year and was signed by the Celtics late last season. Boston coach Ime Udoka appears ready to give him increased responsibilities in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, JD Davison is an excellent second-round pick. Sure, he only has one year of college ball on his CV. But the point guard has tremendous pedigree. JD was a consensus five-star recruit and 2021 McDonalds All-American. But as always, with inexperienced players, we don’t know when he will be ready to contribute. Therefore, the first look in Vegas is particularly intriguing.

The Heat did make a first-round pick. However, due to their success, it was the 27th pick. Miami pick Nikola Jovic was considered a raw talent requiring work. Miami is also converting him from power forward into a wing, which is certainly an adjustment.

But he has the right build. The Serbian measures 6’11 and possesses a 7’0.25 wingspan on a 223-pound frame. But there is good news for the Heat. Jovic may be developing ahead of schedule. After a slow start at the California Classic, the small forward had a breakout game. Nikola scored 5 three-pointers as part of a haul of 25 points. He also took down 9 rebounds. If he continues this form in Vegas, expect him to play a role in 2022-23.

Another player to watch is Haywood Highsmith. His performances in the California Classic have been remarkably consistent. He led the tournament in rebounds with 8.3 per game. But that only tells part of the story. Erik Spoelstra is sure to notice Haywood’s ability to facilitate pick-and-rolls or boxing out rivals. Can he turn this form into an increased role?

We will be watching to see what impact these young guns will have on the best teams in the Eastern Conference.