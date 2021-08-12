How to Watch ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 9 Online

The popular slice-of-life reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” is back for its ninth season on Thursday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Chrisley Knows Best” Season 9 episodes live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Chrisley Knows Best” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with USA, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Chrisley Knows Best” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Chrisley Knows Best” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of USA and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Chrisley Knows Best” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 9 Preview





Play



Your First Look at Season 9 of Chrisley Knows Best | USA Network From massages in the living room to teaching Grayson how to drive, fun with Todd Chrisley and family never ends. Watch the new season of Chrisley Knows Best beginning Thursday, August 12 at 9/8c on USA Network. ►► SUBSCRIBE: usanet.tv/CKB-YTSub ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: usa.app.link/bo3ntzl8cdb ►► VISIT USA’S OFFICIAL SITE: usanet.tv/USA_Website #USANetwork #ChrisleyKnowsBest About… 2021-07-08T19:00:02Z

When we last saw the Chrisley family, matriarch Nanny Faye told Todd that his son Kyle, from his first marriage to Teresa Terry, wanted to reconnect with him and then Kyle made an appearance on the show. It left fans wondering if Kyle would become a frequent guest on the show and if Todd’s other estranged child, Lindsie, who is also from his first marriage, would make an appearance as well.

The description for the ninth season from the USA press release teases:

While Todd and Julie celebrate 25 years of marital bliss, they find themselves crashing with Nanny Faye as they search for their new dream home. Savannah prepares to take over her parents former residence, but struggles to find a way to make it her own. When Nanny Faye delves into a new business venture, she finds herself in a turf war with a neighboring competitor. Even though Grayson is now the tallest sibling, he still finds himself leaning on his older brother Chase for dating advice. Todd’s parenting is tested as Chloe wants to quit swimming and Savannah is tired of him treating her more like a business partner than a daughter. Whether they are enjoying a NASCAR race or a family vacation in Florida, one thing is certain, Chrisley hijinks and hilarity will follow.

Immediately following the season nine premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best” comes the season three premiere of spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley” at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on USA. The season three description for “Growing Up Chrisley” teases:

Chase and Savannah are back in Nashville where they are embracing adulthood a bit closer to home. As they each enter new phases of their lives, the brother-sister duo find themselves at a crossroads in their own romantic relationships. Chase prioritizes his future with girlfriend Emmy while also planning a career in real estate and saving to purchase his first home. Meanwhile, Savannah shifts her focus away from her boyfriend Nic and puts more energy towards her beauty brand and social life. No matter how independent these siblings become, they will always support one another.

The season nine premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best” is titled “The Botox Monster” and its description reads, “Chase gets competitive with his taller, little brother; Chloe paints Todd as the Botox Monster.”

Then on August 19 comes episode two, titled “Snore Wars.” Its description teases, “Julie’s snoring gets under Todd’s skin; Faye gets into a turf war with a rival delivery business.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA followed by “Growing Up Chrisley” at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.