Colts vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Matt Ryan is the latest veteran quarterback being given the chance to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a championship. Ryan arrived in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason after the Carson Wentz experiment was ended after just one year.

Just as Wentz did in 2021, Ryan has joined a team with some blue-chip talent at key positions, including guard Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor. They will be expected to help 38-year-old Ryan lead the Colts past AFC South rivals the Houston Texans in Week 1.

The Texans are in full rebuilding mode, but there’s cause for optimism thanks to second-year passer Davis Mills. He’ll try and challenge a solid Colts defense with wide receiver Brandin Cooks and rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Colts vs Texans streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Texans live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Colts vs Texans Preview

Mills impressed as a rookie by throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 starts. The former Stanford star also tossed 10 interceptions but should fare better in that regard this season thanks to a stronger supporting cast.

Pierce is the key newcomer, a running back who has won the starting job with some impressive performances during preseason and already caught the eye of his quarterback, per PFF Fantasy Football:

Dameon Pierce has got the juice 🧃 pic.twitter.com/d1d0gBGyP7 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 8, 2022

Pierce is a speedster who can gash defenses as both a runner and receiver. His ability in the latter department will be an asset for a passing game in need of more oomph.

Cooks can still stretch the field, but the 28-year-old needs more support from Nico Collins and Phillip Dorsett. There’s plenty of vertical speed here, but who is going to make the tough catches against a zone-heavy Colts’ defense geared to take away big completions?

Although the architect of this defense, Matt Eberflus, left to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, the group is still strong thanks to linebacker Shaquille Leonard and tackle DeForest Buckner. Head coach Frank Reich said Leonard won’t play in Week 1, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder, but Buckner will get help from edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who needs to add a few sacks to a group that recorded just 33 last season.

The Colts need something extra on defense, but the main improvement has to come from Ryan after Wentz’s late-season performances left owner Jim Irsay fuming. Ryan has the pedigree as the Falcons’ all-time passing leader who took the franchise to a Super Bowl after the 2016 season, but his numbers have plateaued somewhat since.

While Ryan would be smart to lean on reigning rushing champion Taylor, he also has some useful receivers at his disposal. Specifically, wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and tight end Mo Alie-Cox should find room against a Houston secondary still short on talent beyond top draft pick, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The Texans will be more competitive under Lovie Smith this year, but the Colts have high expectations and the talent and depth to meet them.