How to Watch Dolphins vs Bills Game for Free

The Miami Dolphins (9-8) head to Buffalo to take on the Bills (13-3) in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, January 15.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Dolphins vs Bills streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Dolphins vs Bills live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

These two teams have met twice this season, with each squad winning at home. Miami beat Buffalo, 21-19, on September 25, while the Bills handed the Dolphins a 32-29 loss at Highmark Stadium on December 17.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott thinks home field advantage could be huge in this game, as well. “I’ll start with our fan base,” McDermott told the Bills’ official website. “I think that’s where it really starts. And listen, outside of that, it’s who plays the best. At the end of the day, that’s who’s going to win the game. So, our level of play is what’s most important. That’s where the game will be decided. We love playing in front of our fans and it’s a tough place to play because of our fan base.”

The Dolphins will be without multiple key contributors, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out with a concussion. Running back Raheem Mostert is also out with a thumb injury, and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is doubtful with a hand injury.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is slated to start in place of Tagovailoa, as backup Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with knee and right finger issues.

“We strive for perfection in this position, and that’s what you want,” Thompson said, via ESPN. “But in reality, name a quarterback who has ever played a perfect game. For me, it’s just dialing in on one play at a time and taking the game as it comes, controlling what I can control, and ultimately just giving it my best, because my best is always enough. I think just moving forward, that’s going to be my same mentality, and just having fun with it.”

Thompson has started two games in relief of Tagovailoa so far this season, and has completed 57% of his passes for 534 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Despite facing an inexperienced QB, the Bills are expecting a slugfest.

“We know it’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be 60 minutes,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said about the upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins. “We’ve got to do our job. We’ve got to execute. We’ve got to trust each other, take care of the football and just try to score points.”