‘Five Guys a Week’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The latest reality dating series to hit TV is “Five Guys a Week,” premiering Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Five Guys a Week” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Five Guys a Week” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Five Guys a Week” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Five Guys a Week” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Five Guys a Week” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Five Guys a Week” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Five Guys a Week’ Preview

Play

5 Guys a Week Introduction | Begins July 13 | Lifetime In Lifetime’s all-new, totally immersive dating series, 5 Guys a Week, one adventurous and very eligible lady invites five bachelors to move into her home. With the men comes dating chaos: crowded bathrooms, sleeping on the floor, cooking and sharing meals together— and of course cocktail hour— as each guy vies for attention in the… 2022-06-29T19:25:20Z

Move over, “Bachelor” nation because there’s a new reality dating series hitting TV. Starting July 13, Lifetime has a new reality dating series called “Five Guys a Week” that is uping the ante — on this show, one “adventurous single woman” invites five single men to move in with her for a week to find out who might be “The One,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love. Over the week, viewers will have a front-row seat as more than 20 cameras capture 24/7 all the laughs, drama, and shocking twists… but above all else, the romance. Each hour with her guys is crucial, as the leading lady needs to eliminate a prospect one at a time throughout the week… a heart-wrenching decision (or, at times, an easy one). Viewers will see her invite friends and family in for advice, but in the end she controls her fate deciding which of her five guys has her heart. The immersive dating series centers on a leading lady each week, looking for love by inviting five men she has selected to move into her actual home. The series pressure tests her potential matches as they all live together in her home, while the guys all vie for her attention. Spending 24/7 time together in cramped living arrangements, the guys will also meet her family and friends who will weigh in along the way on who should be the last man standing. As the week goes by, she eliminates them one by one, until she finds The One.

The premiere episode is titled “Mercy” and it focuses on a woman named Mercy and her five men. Its description reads, “After 12 years of singlehood, twice-divorced single mom Mercy brings her big personality and even bigger expectations when five eligible bachelors move into her home, all striving to win her heart.”

Then on July 20 comes episode two, “Nicole.” Its description reads, “Single mom and former news anchor Nicole is chasing down her biggest story yet, hoping it ends in true love; the five prospective guys stop at nothing; they’re salsa dancing, back flipping, and cartwheeling their way into her heart.”

“Five Guys a Week,” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.