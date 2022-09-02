How to Watch John McEnroe Documentary 2022 Online for Free

The latest sports TV documentary is “McEnroe,” which tells the story of seven-time major winner John McEnroe. The movie will premiere on the actual Showtime TV channel on Sunday, September 4, but the premiere will be available to stream on Showtime’s digital platforms starting Friday, September 2.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “McEnroe” streaming live or on-demand online starting Friday:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your Amazon credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

If you want to watch the premiere early starting Friday, you can watch on the Showtime Anytime app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You’ll need to log-in with your FuboTV credentials.

Starting Sunday, you can also watch on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘McEnroe’ Preview

McEnroe (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film Take a look into the professional and personal life of John McEnroe. Streaming Friday, September 2 on SHOWTIME.

John McEnroe is one of the biggest names in tennis, known as much for his hot-headed personality as his talent on the tennis court. Now his story is coming to Showtime in “McEnroe” for an “in-depth look at a tennis legend and pop culture icon,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

“McEnroe” offers an intimate portrait of one of the most explosive and entertaining sports personalities of all time. “McEnroe” is a captivating and powerful film that dives deep into the life of John McEnroe, one of tennis’ all-time greats who rose to world No. 1 for four consecutive years, all the while battling intense bouts of perfectionism and self-doubt. “McEnroe” takes viewers inside the mind of one of the most controversial tennis players in the history of the sport as he traverses the streets of New York City over the course of a single night, retracing his life in previously unseen archival footage. From his upbringing in Douglaston, N.Y., to a Wimbledon semifinals run as an 18-year-old qualifier, to his sole year at Stanford University winning the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships and his Hall of Fame professional career where he captured seven Grand Slam singles titles, the documentary covers everything inside and outside the lines. McEnroe’s journey to the top of the sport wasn’t just championships and accolades, there was loss and heartache along the way too. And while every sports icon needs a rival, McEnroe lost his when Björn Borg walked away from the sport at the age of 26 following a devastating loss to McEnroe at the U.S. Open Tennis Championship in 1981.

“Greatness is a combination of things,” said McEnroe in the beginning of the film. “You look back and you say, ‘Well, someone gave me an ability to do something better than others.’ You have to recognize that and put yourself on the line. Especially when you’re out there by yourself. And I didn’t do a good enough job of that. In fact, I did a s***ty job of it. I’m the greatest player who’s ever played the game, at this point. Why does it not feel that amazing? I felt like I was doomed.”

“The complexity, intensity and depth of John’s multifaceted persona makes this film transcend from sports documentary to character study,” said Stephen Espinoza, President Sport and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. in a statement. “John McEnroe is not just a tennis great; he is a true icon whose career created cultural touchstones and captured the world’s fascination. ‘McEnroe’ is the latest addition to a growing list of must-see compelling, unscripted programming on Showtime. We’re proud to showcase these great films that tell culturally relevant stories about subjects at the intersection of sports, culture and society.”

“McEnroe” features interviews with Borg, tennis icon Billie Jean King, doubles partner Peter Fleming and rock stars Chrissie Hynde and Keith Richards. “While they attest to his impact on the sport and culture at large, it is McEnroe’s children and his wife Patty Smyth who provide a profound level of intimacy and take the film beyond sports biopic and into the realm of the deeply confessional,” teases the press release.

“That singular drive is part of what made John great,” said younger brother Patrick McEnroe, who often sits next to John in the commentating booth at tennis Grand Slam tournaments. “And also, part of what maybe got in the way.”

“Everyone has an opinion on John McEnroe,” director Douglas said. “In making this film I was interested in creating something intimate and unexpected. I had to get in his head and find out how he thinks. To reach as many people as possible, this film needed to tap into the universal themes of connection, purpose and love. What develops feels deeply confessional at times, as if John is interrogating himself.”

“McEnroe” premieres Friday, September 2 on Showtime on Demand and on Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Showtime TV channel.