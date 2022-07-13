Kings vs Thunder Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two of the NBA’s top prospects face off when the Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Summer League play on Wednesday, July 13.

Kings vs Thunder Summer League 2022 Preview

The NBA Summer League will deliver something NCAA March Madness couldn’t on Wednesday — Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray on the same basketball court.

Holmgren and Murray didn’t meet during the NCAA Tournament in March as their respective teams — Gonzaga and Iowa — came short of the Final Four. The Oklahoma City Thunder then took Holmgren second in the NBA Draft followed by the Sacramento Kings’ No. 4 selection of Murray.

this is uncanny 👀 🤯 Chet Holmgren 2022 Dirk Nowitzki 2011pic.twitter.com/yV1KWTBZB2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2022

Holmgren scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his last outing against the Orlando Magic, a team that passed on him in the draft. The Magic took Duke’s Paolo Banchero instead with the top pick. Banchero didn’t play in that game.

“[Holmgren] does everything on both sides,” Thunder guard Josh Giddey said via The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver. “He can stretch the floor, knocked down threes, plays at the ring, play in the midrange. On the defensive end, he protects the ring like I’ve never seen before. I know he’s got my back on that end.”

Murray also played against Magic once and got to face Banchero. Murray’s 20 points and four three-pointers helped the Kings stick with the Magic in a 94-92, triple-overtime loss on July 9. It earned Banchero’s respect.

Mark Jones calling a Keegan Murray game-tying 3 like it’s Game 7 of the finals: pic.twitter.com/SajPPrL4OO — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) July 9, 2022

“Awesome,” Banchero said via Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. “He’s tough. He’s a great player. Tremendous on offense, man. He’s a shotmaker. Every time he shoots, it’s almost like I think it’s going in. On that last one, I told him I knew you were going to make it as soon as he shot it. He’s a great player and it was fun competing against him.”

Murry has shined in summer league play prior to the Orlando game with a strong showing in the California Classic. He averaged 19.7 points and eight rebounds per game.

“I think it’s been a good experience for me,” Murray said via Anderson. “Just being able to get my feet under myself again, play 5 on 5 , live action, play against really good players, so it’s been good for me and my confidence.”

The Kings have a 1-1 record in summer league play since the California Classic. Murray dropped 23 points in a 103-96 win against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, July 10.

Winning hasn’t been commonplace for Sacramento since the 2005-2006, the team’s last winning season and playoff appearance. Murray embraces changing that, which he talked about on Yahoo! Sports’ “Posted Up” podcast.