Magic vs Kings Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a highly promising debut, Paolo Banchero looks to put on an encore Saturday in Las Vegas when the Orlando Magic take on Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings in Summer League action.

Magic vs Kings Summer League Preview

The Summer League is focused on showcasing the best talent coming into the NBA. However, there are few teams in greater need of an infusion of new blood than the Orlando Magic. Luckily, help seems to be on the way to the home of the Magic Kingdom. Their young players proved their mettle in an impressive 91-77 win against the Houston Rockets.

All eyes were on No. 1 NBA Draft pick Paolo Banchero as he made his pro debut. The 19-year-old power forward looked the part on Thursday evening. He scored 17 and looked particularly dominant in the first quarter, where he notched 8. Paolo has enviable weapons. He was equally comfortable stepping back for a three-pointer and creating for his teammates. But perhaps the most memorable moment was an epic block of Rockets No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. Sports Illustrated noted that the No. 1 pick “looked like a man amongst boys.”

But it wasn’t just Banchero who shone brightly. Wing Caleb Houstan, drafted in the second round, led the team with 20 points. There is no question this guy can shoot. It will be up to the Magic to give him minutes and good looks. If they do, Houstan looks like a great weapon.

If so, the Magic are definitely worth watching. Make sure to catch their next couple of games before they decide to shut Banchero down.

What about the Kings? The boys from the state capital made an excellent start to the pre-season with a 3-0 run in the California Classic. Why did they do so well? We can sum up the answer in two words: Keegan Murray. The No. 4 draft pick hit the ground running and looked particularly sharp in the clash with the Lakers on July 5th. He scored 24 points and took down seven rebounds. It capped off a solid overall California Classic performance for the power forward out of Iowa.

Summer League coach Jordi Fernandez said, “he is playing on both ends of the floor, which is very important not just in summer league but for the Sacramento Kings. That will make us a very good team. I’m very impressed so far with Keegan and now moving into Vegas; I’m just excited for him.”

The bottom line is simple: you won’t want to miss Banchero playing Murray. So tune in.