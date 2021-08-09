How to Watch Magic vs Warriors Summer League Online Free

The Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors clash in a summer league showdown on August 9 at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Magic vs Warriors Summer League game online for free:

Magic vs Warriors Preview

The Warriors are fresh from the California Classic, where they suffered a 94-87 loss to the Miami Heat in the of their first two games before their five-game summer league action kicks off. Moses Moody led the way for the Warriors with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, while Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points in that game.

Golden State also defeated the Sacramento Kings in the first game of summer league action, 89-82. Jeff Dowtinn led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points, while Jordan Schakel added 13 and Justinian Jessup finished with a nice statline, netting 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“It’s a separator like you said, a lot of wings don’t do it, so I feel like that’s a way for me to get an edge, a way for me to help my team, it’s just one of the nuances that doesn’t get a lot of attention. Just finding my little niche and that’s one of my things,” Moody said after the loss to Miami.

On the other side, the Magic have yet to see any summer league action, so this will be their first chance to see what kind of talent is has on its roster. With a new head coach in Jamahl Mosley leading the way, the Magic will be trying to build a better foundation to improve upon the 30-44 mark the team finished with last year.

“I think it’s important that we’re laying the foundation, but it’s about them developing chemistry,” Mosley said about what he wants his team to glean from summer league competition. “It’s about them developing camaraderie, and their ability to just tie together and move forward growing together. Just continuing to build off each other and for each other.”

These two teams played each other twice in February, with Orlando winning 124-120 at home on February 19 and Golden State winning on its home turf, 111-105 on February 11.

Here’s a look at the tentative rosters for both teams, both of which are subject to change:

Magic Summer League Roster: Cole Anthony (PG), Ignas Brazdeikis (SG), Barry Brown (PG), Jeff Dowtin (PG), Tahj Eaddy (PG ) Hassani Gravett (SG), Jaire Grayer (SG), DJ Hogg (SF), Justin Jackson (SF), Shakur Juiston (PF), Yante Maten (PF), Tahjere McCall (SG), Asbjorn Midtgaard (C), Jalen Suggs (PG), Amar Sylla (PF), Jon Teske (C), Jeremiah Tilmon (C), Janis Timma (SF)

Golden State Summer League Roster: Gary Payton II (Guard), Jonathan Kuminga (Forward), Moses Moody (Guard), Kahlil Whitney (Forward), Justinian Jessup (Guard), Kendall Smith (Guard), Colbey Ross (Guard), Selom Mawugbe (Center), Cameron Oliver (Forward), Derrick Alston (Forward), Eli Pemberton (Guard), Tim Williams (Forward), Jaquori McLaughlin (Guard), Ryan Taylor (Guard), Jordan Schakel (Guard), Travis Munnings (Forward), Kyle Guy (Guard)