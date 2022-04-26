Man City vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. This match at Etihad Stadium will be key to see which one of these two teams get to the final in Paris.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Real Madrid online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every Champions League match via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all Champions League matches via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS and Univision are included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Man City vs Real Madrid Preview

Manchester City looks to make a return trip to the Champions League final, but the 13-time European champions are a big hurdle in their way. The two teams met in the 2015/16 semi-finals, drawing 0-0 in Manchester before Fernando’s own goal at the Santiago Bernabéu took Real Madrid to the final, where they beat Madrid rivals Atlético on penalties. Pep Guardiola’s team avenged that defeat in 2019/20, beating the Merengues 2-1 away and then 2-1 at home in the round of 16, but this time there is much more at stake.

For City, they found themselves in a delicate portion of the season as they know that any slip-up can cause them to lose that opportunity or maybe lose their top spot in the Premier League.

Manchester City have concerns heading into the game as defenders Kyle Walker (ankle) and John Stones (muscle) are doubts. These two will be assessed on the day of the contest. João Cancelo is out due to suspension. Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake played through pain at the weekend against Watford and should be available on Tuesday.

With Cancelo out, Walker could be rushed back into the lineup for the game, as the England international slots in at right-back while Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte could play at centerback. Ake could start at left-back ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko to offer more solidity in defense. Ederson Moraes is the undisputed starter in goal.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, won Group D ahead of Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol. Carlo Ancelotti’s men then made a stunning comeback to beat PSG in the Round of 16 before playing another thrilling tie with Chelsea in the quarter-finals, managing to eke into the final four with an aggregate win.

Also keep in mind that Los Merengues could be crowned league champs this weekend when they play Espanyol.

This could be an advantage for the return leg at the Bernabéu as they will most likely rest many of their players for that match. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are ruled out of the contest and did not travel to Manchester. David Alaba, Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are doubtful for the game and will be assessed on the morning of the clash to determine their availability.

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksander Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior