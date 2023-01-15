How to Watch ‘MILF Manor’ Online for Free

The latest outrageous reality TV show to hit the airwaves is “MILF Manor,” which premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include TLC and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of “MILF Manor” online:

‘MILF Manor’ Preview

Play

New Series | MILF Manor | TLC Welcome to #MILFManor! Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they're greeted with a shocking twist. The new series premieres January 15th at 10/9c on TLC.

Back in its heydey, satirical NBC comedy “30 Rock” had audiences rolling in its second season by introducing a fake reality show called “MILF Island,” where a bunch of “hot mamas” were competing in a “Survivor”-like environment with 50 eighth grade boys. It was unclear exactly what the rules of the show were, but it was a big hit for NBC on the fictional version of the network.

Play

MILF Island | 30 Rock Liz (Tina Fey) is inspired by "MILF Island" to act selfishly and throw Kenneth (Jack McBrayer) under the bus. ("MILF Island," Season 2, Episode 11)

Now 15 years later, a version of that show is actually coming to TV in the form of “MILF Manor” on TLC. The new show brings eight “confident and strong-minded women” together in paradise to find love — but there’s a twist.

The TLC press release reads:

Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice. Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age. However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw-dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door. Set in an exquisite location along the beautiful beaches of Mexico, not everything is fun and games as these women get serious. Tensions run high when eight women and eight young hunks come together to find love. The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day, just to name a few. Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor. Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Chemistry, jealousy and top-notch drama keep it steamy in the manor.

When the trailer dropped, everyone instantly figured out that the “twist” absolutely has to be that the men vying for their affections are their sons. Why else would it be called “MILF Manor”? The only surprise will be if it seems like these women (and maybe even the sons) truly did not know that they would be on the same show together. Either way, it should be a lot of fun in a trainwreck-y sort of way.

“MILF Manor” premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on TLC.