How to Watch ‘Monarch’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest family drama to hit TV is “Monarch,” which features Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins. The new series premieres Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Monarch” streaming live online:

‘Monarch’ Preview

Starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as the matriarch and patriarch of a country music family is a new “Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s leading family of country music,” according to the FOX press release.

It continues:

In “Monarch,” the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie ROman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Other characters include:

Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse), the middle child and CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Luke is the apple of his mother’s eye, but he has a troubled relationship with his father, whose approval he can never get, no matter how hard he tries.

Gigi Tucker-Roman (Beth Ditto), the youngest daughter who is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, in spite of her incredible singing voice. Gigi is married to Kayla Roman-Tucker (Meagan Holder), a successful music manager who keeps turning down Luke’s offers to join forces with the family company. Outside business, Kayla’s relationships with the Romans reflect a complicated history, and a secret she is keeping could destroy her marriage to Gigi.

Ace Grayson (Inigo Pascual) is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband, struggling British actor Clive Grayson (Adam Croasdell). Ace is a phenomenal singer with real swagger on stage, and dreams of being a country star like his Grandpa Albie, but in spite of being part of a golden family, his path to success has some challenges.

Catt Phoenix (Martha Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Emma Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label. Catt harbors a deep-seated grudge against the Romans, Nicky in particular, and her presence creates quite a stir in Austin.

“Monarch” premieres Sunday, September 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.