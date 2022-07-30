How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen’ Streaming Online

The “Naked and Afraid” franchise is back with its latest supersized adventure in “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen.” It premieres Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen" online:

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Discovery Channel is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming service (behind Philo) with Discovery Channel, and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen’ Preview

This looks so painful 😰 The #NakedandAfraid XL: Frozen season premiere begins Sunday at 8P on @Discovery and @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/jC0SE1Zm3e — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) July 28, 2022

The “Naked and Afraid” franchise started airing on the Discovery Channel in 2013 and the “XL” spinoff debuted in 2015. The “XL” is the Roman numeral for 40, which is the number of days the contestants must survive in the wilderness. So far, across eight seasons, the survivalists have competed in warm climates — South Africa, Peru, Colombia, the Philippines and more.

But now for season nine, the contestants are taking on a new challenge — the Rocky Mountains of Montana for “Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen.” We aren’t exactly sure how “naked” everyone will be in the cold mountains, but it will surely be fun to find out. Also, this one doesn’t require a 40-day excursion. Due to the temperatures, it is only 14 days.

The Discovery Channel press release teases:

While summer is heating up in the Northern Hemisphere, a select few have chosen a more chilling adventure. In the frigid Rocky Mountains, sub-freezing temperatures, hypothermia, and frostbite are only a few of the immediate dangers at hand as 12 “Naked and Afraid XL” all-stars attempt to last 14 punishing days and nights in the frozen ice-covered wilderness.

The contestants include:

Waz Addy, who completed on “Naked and Afraid” season 12 and “Naked and Afraid XL” season eight.

Gabrielle Balassone, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” seasons seven and nine and “Naked and Afraid XL” season five.

Sarah Bartell, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season 10 and “Naked and Afraid XL” season six.

Rod Biggs, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season 12 and “Naked and Afraid XL” season eight.

Trish Bulinsky, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season 10 and “Naked and Afraid XL” season eight.

Sara Burkett, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” seasons 10 and 11.

Ky Furneaux, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” seasons one, nine and 11.

Wes Harper, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” seasons nine and 12 and “Naked and Afraid XL” season six.

Jermaine Jackson, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season nine.

Jeremy McCaa, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” seasons five and seven and “Naked and Afraid XL” season four.

Jake Nodar, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season six and “Naked and Afraid XL” season two.

Joe Ortlip, who competed on “Naked and Afraid” season 12.

The premiere episode is titled “Rocked by the Rockies” and its description reads, “Scrambling from the start, 12 elite survivalists take on Montana’s sub-freezing Rocky Mountains; medics must intervene after a fainting spell; Gabby and Ky score a food win; a survivalist is forced from the challenge.”

Then on August 7 comes episode two, called “Rocky Road Ahead.” Its description reads, “Scrambling from the start, 12 elite survivalists take on their harshest location yet, the sub-freezing Rocky Mountains of Montana. Jake injures his feet during insertion but tries to push through. Severe dehydration puts a survivalist’s challenge at risk.”

“Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Discovery Channel.