NASCAR Season Finale 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

It all comes down to this: the NASCAR Cup Series will hit the Phoenix Raceway for what promises to be an exciting season finale — and a champion will emerge.

The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the race online for free:

NASCAR Cup Championship Preview

The final four drivers have been narrowed down after a hard fought 35-race season. Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski will all compete for the Cup.

Here’s a look at what each driver had to say leading up to the race Sunday:

“I think each champion has their own asterisk next to them,” Keselowski said about the season finale this week. “You know, each championship is won in its own unique way. It’s hard to say which ones mean more and which ones mean less. You can argue the formats play into that. You can argue external circumstances, like COVID-19, play into that. You can certainly argue that rules packages on the cars play into that. It’s really hard, I think, to quantify championships and maybe their difficult level or their earned level with everything that goes on over the course of a year or season.”

Logano, who got here by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while also qualifying for the Championship 4 after a victory at Kansas Speedway, already has his eyes on his third piece of hardware this season. “There’s a trophy at the end of the day,” Logano said. “We all had to go to the same amount of races. We all had the same opportunity to score points and wins. The rules didn’t change in the middle of the year.”

For Hamlin, who has two wins and 13 top-five finishes on the season, the winner of this one is too close to call. “This one is a tough one to handicap. From my perspective, I’m a numbers guy, I like the law of averages. If I just keep putting myself in that final four, eventually things will fall my way,” he said.

Elliott, who is coming off an impressive win at the Martinsville Speedway last week, thinks that if he and his team can keep rolling the way they’ve been rolling, his chances are solid. “I feel like when we’ve been at our best, I feel like we’ve competed with the best in the series,” Elliott said. “I think if we do the right things, make the right calls throughout the week, the right adjustments and tweaks on the car from that first race, there’s no reason why I don’t think we can go and have a shot.”