Navy vs Maryland Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Maryland Terrapins basketball team will host the Navy Midshipmen on Friday at the XFINITY Center.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Navy vs Maryland online for free:

Navy vs Maryland Preview

The Terrapins kicked their 2020-21 campaign off on Wednesday, winning their home opener for the 44th consecutive year with a 85-67 thrashing of the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Junior guard Eric Ayala led the Terps with 19 points, going 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range.

“I really want to win,” Ayala said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “A lot of people kind of counted us out a little bit and put us on the back burner. And I really want to win a lot this year and that’s kind of my approach right now. Whatever I’ve got to do to help us win, I’m really looking forward to us winning a lot of games.”

Maryland leaned on a full-court press for stretches, helping the Monarchs to 11 turnovers and holding them to 37.9 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent from deep.

“Our guys like [the press],” head coach Mark Turgeon said, per The Baltimore Sun. “We put it in, I don’t know, two weeks ago. … We don’t have a lot in because we’re so far behind because of what’s going on. … [Old Dominion was] resetting and starting their plays at 16 seconds on the shot clock. It’s a lot easier to guard for 16 seconds than it is for 25 so we did things defensively today.”

Last season, Maryland went 24-7 overall and 14-6 in conference play for their first share of a Big Ten title, which they shared with the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans.

The Midshipmen posted 14-16 mark a season ago, going 8-10 in the Patriot League. Head coach Ed DeChellis has all but one of his 10 leaders in total minutes back this year.

They also opened their year on Wednesday, besting the George Washington Colonials 78-71 at home. Junior guard John Carter Jr. led the Midshipmen with 17 points and 6 rebounds, going 4-of-10 from distance. Fellow guard Cam Davis added 15 points and dished a team-high 7 assists.

“When we needed someone to make a couple shots, Cam certainly stepped up,” DeChellis said, according to the Capital Gazette. “He got into that high post and was able to make some big baskets.”

The Midshipmen amassed 26 assists and committed just 9 turnovers. They never broke 19 assists in a game a season ago.

“A really good win and I’m really proud of the team,” DeChellis said, per the Capital Gazette. “I thought we passed the ball very well this afternoon. We had 26 assists and we’ll take that every time.”