NBA Draft Lottery 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The chance to be able to draft Paulo Banchero, Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren will be defined when the NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Tuesday night.

The lottery (8 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBA Draft Lottery 2022 Preview

During the past few years, the NBA Draft Lottery has not had as many relevant moments like there might be this year. The possibility to select Duke’s Paulo Banchero or Auburn’s Jabari Smith or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren could depend on how the ping pong balls bounce.

The team with the best odds to be able to get the top spot would be the Houston Rockets. They will have to focus a great deal on this first round as they will have two picks in the first round. The second, is courtesy of the James Harden trade to the Nets.

Their second season of rebuilding might see them with great odds to get Banchero, Smith, Holmgren might see them look in another direction as their needs require them to look probably at someone that could be a building block to start to see Jalen Green develop.

They find themselves in a good position to add talent and, unlike last year, they aren’t at risk of sending their first-rounder elsewhere. In terms of high stakes, there isn’t as much for them aren’t quite as high this year as they know that the worst they could do The furthest Houston can fall is fifth(a 47.9% chance), which would be less than ideal, yet it would not mean that their vision would take a major hit in the process.

While there are some that understood where they would be this current season, there are others that took it as a very bitter pill to swallow. The case one would have to put in the forefront there is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team was young and challenged a great deal throughout the year, but feel that their second half let them down as they eventually missed out on the playoffs.

With their odds being next to minuscule in getting the top pick, Cleveland will look to find ways to get the best picks possible while positioning themselves to be able to bolster a team that is still on the rise.

With players like Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen still finding themselves on an upward swing, the objective would be to find a player that can make them an even more solid team going into the next campaign.