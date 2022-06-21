NHL Awards Show 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top NHL players get recognized in the NHL Awards Show on Tuesday, June 21.

In the United States, the show (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NHL Awards Show online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NHL Awards Show live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NHL Awards Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed to watch the College World Series, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NHL Awards Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 NHL Awards Show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

NHL Awards Show 2022 Preview

This year’s top NHL players will receive recognition for their achievements in the 2021-2022 season. Here’s a look at the contenders for the various awards that haven’t been announced yet.

MVP: Hart Memorial Trophy

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews are the front-runners for MVP.

McDavid, who won it last year, had another big season as the NHL’s top scorer with 44 goals and 79 assists. He helped the Oilers reach the Western Conference Finals before the Colorado Avalanche swept the team.

Matthews led the NHL in goals with 60, and he posted 46 assists. He helped the Maple Leafs come within a game of knocking out the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Shesterkin had a big season for the Rangers with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He helped the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Lightning in six games.

Best Goalie: Venzia Trophy

Shesterkin also has a shot to win the Venzia Trophy.

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom could also nab award. Markstrom had a 2.22 goals against average and a .922 save percentage.

Nashville Predators Juuse Saros posted solid numbers with a shot to win the trophy. Saros allowed 2.64 goals per game and had a .918 save percentage.

Best Defensemen: Norris Trophy

Candidates include Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had 20 goals and 65 assists this season.

Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators posted 23 goals and 73 assists this season. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche tallied 28 goals and 58 assists.

Rookie of the Year: Calder Trophy

Candidates include Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had 23 goals and 40 assists.

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks posted 23 goals and 38 assists this season. Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings tallied seven goals and 43 assists.

Most Outstanding Player: Ted Lindsay Award

Josi, McDavid, or Matthews could win the Ted Lindsay Award. All three arguably had the best performances out of anyone in the league.

Several awards have already been announced. Those include the following below.

Art Ross Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Jack Adams Award: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

King Clancy Memorial Trophy: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

Lady Byng Trophy: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Masterson Trophy: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Rocket Richard Throphy: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

William M. Jennings Trophy: Antti Raanta and Frederik Anderson, Carolina Hurricanes

Willie O’Ree Community Award: Noel Acton