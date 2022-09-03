Ole Miss vs Troy Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Ole Miss Rebels kick off their season with the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 3.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Troy vs Ole Miss streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Troy vs Ole Miss live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Troy vs Ole Miss live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Troy vs Ole Miss live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Troy vs Ole Miss live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Troy vs Ole Miss live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Troy vs Ole Miss Preview

The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels look to build on last season’s Sugar Bowl appearance when Troy comes to Oxford, Mississppi, on Saturday.

“Sometimes, you reflect on things,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said via Sports Illustrated’s The Grove Report. “There’s so much excitement about the program, but I feel like I needed Oxford and Ole Miss a lot more than it needed me. I enjoy it here. It’s been awesome and really cool.”

“I don’t know that I would have said that in the beginning just with living in the different cities I’ve lived in,” Kiffin added. “With Landry moving here and Juice and how people are here, it’s been really awesome for me. It’s been part of a lot of changes that have taken place personally.”

Troy went 5-7 last season while the Rebels went 10-3 and return plenty of talent. The Trojans play in the Sun Belt Conference and have the opportunity to spoil a Power Five conference team’s season early, which the Rebels will seek to avoid. Troy head coach Jon Sumrall notably served as an assistant at Ole Miss in the past.

“These guys have always had really good players,” Kiffin said about Troy per The Grove Report. “They’re always one of those teams that you’re not that excited about scheduling.”

Who will play quarterback for the Rebels remains an unknown as Kiffin couldn’t reveal it to the media.

“We still have not made a quarterback decision,” Kiffin said per The Grove Report. “I thought they both played okay, but I would have thought that we would have performed better in that situation against the other team. We’ll keep plugging away. I do not know when I’ll have that answer.”