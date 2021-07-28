How to Watch Olympics Men’s Golf Tournament Online in USA

Many of the top golfers in the world have assembled at Kasumigaseki Country Club this week to compete for Olympic gold.

In the United States, all four rounds of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel. You can also watch live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms

Olympics Men’s Golf Tournament Preview

Golf made its triumphant return to the Olympics in 2016 and it is set to be a highlight of the Tokyo event.

It’s set to be a wide-open tournament with all three medalists from last year — Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar — failing to qualify. Rose’s countryman

The tournament will also go on without Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the tournament and will be unable to represent Spain.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement. “Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

Another big name who will be absent is Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the tournament. Playing in his place for the red, white and blue is Patrick Reed.

“I knew being first man up that I was going to have that potential of getting that call and go represent our country,” Reed said. “Of course, you would love to have that call, but at the same time you don’t wish that against any of the guys,” Reed added. “Those guys were all excited to go play. I feel bad for Bryson. I know he was really looking forward to going, representing the country and going over there and playing in Tokyo. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Here is the field for the tournament, including the reserves who will take the place of the three players who have withdrawn from the tournament.

Olympic Golf Field

1. Jon Rahm (Withdrawl)

2. Justin Thomas

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Bryson DeChambeau (Withdrawl)

6. Rory McIlroy

7. Tyrrell Hatton

8. Viktor Hovland

9. Hideki Matsuyama

10. Paul Casey

11. Abraham Ancer

12. Sungjae Im

13. Cameron Smith

14. Joaquin Niemann

15. Corey Conners

16. Victor Perez

17. Garrick Higgo

18. Shane Lowry

19. Marc Leishman

20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

21. Si Woo Kim

22. Carlos Ortiz

23. Mackenzie Hughes

24. Sebastián Muñoz

25. Guido Migliozzi

26. Emiliano Grillo

27. Rikuya Hoshino

28. Antoine Rozner

29. Thomas Detry

30. Alex Noren

31. Thomas Pieters

32. Kalle Samooja

33. Matthias Schwab

34. Rasmus Hojgaard

35. Sami Valimaki

36. Jazz Janewattananond

37. Jhonattan Vegas

38. Francesco Molinari (Withdrawl)

39. Henrik Norlander

40. Rafa Cabrera Bello

41. Mito Pereira

42. Joachim B Hansen

43. Rory Sabbatini

44. Sepp Straka

45. Joost Luiten

46. Ryan Fox

47. C.T. Pan

48. Adrian Meronk

49. Maximilian Kieffer

50. Juvic Pagunsan

51. Wil Besseling

52. Ondrej Lieser

53. Scott Vincent

54. Gunn Charoenkul

55. Hurly Long

56. Fabrizio Zanotti

57. Rafael Campos

58. Gavin Kyle Green

59. Carl Yuan

60. Kristian K Johannessen

Reserve. Patrick Reed

Reserve. Jorge Campillo

Reserve. Renato Paratore