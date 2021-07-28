How to Watch Olympics Men’s Golf Tournament Online in USA

Many of the top golfers in the world have assembled at Kasumigaseki Country Club this week to compete for Olympic gold.
In the United States, all four rounds of the tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel. You can also watch live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.
You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the men’s Olympic golf tournament online:
Olympics Men’s Golf Tournament Preview
Golf made its triumphant return to the Olympics in 2016 and it is set to be a highlight of the Tokyo event.
It’s set to be a wide-open tournament with all three medalists from last year — Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar — failing to qualify. Rose’s countryman
The tournament will also go on without Jon Rahm, the top-ranked golfer in the world. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the tournament and will be unable to represent Spain.
“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” DeChambeau said in a statement. “Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.
Another big name who will be absent is Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the tournament. Playing in his place for the red, white and blue is Patrick Reed.
“I knew being first man up that I was going to have that potential of getting that call and go represent our country,” Reed said. “Of course, you would love to have that call, but at the same time you don’t wish that against any of the guys,” Reed added. “Those guys were all excited to go play. I feel bad for Bryson. I know he was really looking forward to going, representing the country and going over there and playing in Tokyo. It’s an unfortunate situation.”
Here is the field for the tournament, including the reserves who will take the place of the three players who have withdrawn from the tournament.
Olympic Golf Field
1. Jon Rahm (Withdrawl)
2. Justin Thomas
3. Collin Morikawa
4. Xander Schauffele
5. Bryson DeChambeau (Withdrawl)
6. Rory McIlroy
7. Tyrrell Hatton
8. Viktor Hovland
9. Hideki Matsuyama
10. Paul Casey
11. Abraham Ancer
12. Sungjae Im
13. Cameron Smith
14. Joaquin Niemann
15. Corey Conners
16. Victor Perez
17. Garrick Higgo
18. Shane Lowry
19. Marc Leishman
20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
21. Si Woo Kim
22. Carlos Ortiz
23. Mackenzie Hughes
24. Sebastián Muñoz
25. Guido Migliozzi
26. Emiliano Grillo
27. Rikuya Hoshino
28. Antoine Rozner
29. Thomas Detry
30. Alex Noren
31. Thomas Pieters
32. Kalle Samooja
33. Matthias Schwab
34. Rasmus Hojgaard
35. Sami Valimaki
36. Jazz Janewattananond
37. Jhonattan Vegas
38. Francesco Molinari (Withdrawl)
39. Henrik Norlander
40. Rafa Cabrera Bello
41. Mito Pereira
42. Joachim B Hansen
43. Rory Sabbatini
44. Sepp Straka
45. Joost Luiten
46. Ryan Fox
47. C.T. Pan
48. Adrian Meronk
49. Maximilian Kieffer
50. Juvic Pagunsan
51. Wil Besseling
52. Ondrej Lieser
53. Scott Vincent
54. Gunn Charoenkul
55. Hurly Long
56. Fabrizio Zanotti
57. Rafael Campos
58. Gavin Kyle Green
59. Carl Yuan
60. Kristian K Johannessen
Reserve. Patrick Reed
Reserve. Jorge Campillo
Reserve. Renato Paratore
