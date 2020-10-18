Packers vs Bucs: Time, TV Channel & Free Live Stream

Two of the all-time greats clash Sunday when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-0) head south to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2).

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Packers vs Bucs online:

Packers vs Bucs Preview

After missing a few weeks with a nagging hamstring issue, Rodgers should have his top target back, as wideout Davante Adams returned to practice this week. Adams was a full participant, so look for him to return against a Bucs secondary that has been the weak link of their otherwise stingy defense.

The Packers, who are coming off their bye week, have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams through the first quarter of the season, and they’ll face their toughest test of the year so far when they roll into town to face the GOAT. Green Bay has the top scoring offense in the league (they’re putting up an average of 38 points a game) and they also have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Aaron Jones.

One of the game’s most interesting battles will be how well Jones and the Packers’ offensive line navigate around the Bucs’ run defense, which is currently the best in football. Tampa Bay is allowing 58.4 yards a game and 2.7 yards per carry through four games. Neither Alvin Kamara nor Christian McCaffrey were able to do much against them, although losing Vita Vea for the season will hurt.

Another intriguing battle will be what Tom Brady does against this Packers defense. He’ll likely have wide receiver Chris Godwin back, and Mike Evans has had 10 days to rest after looking a little ginger on his ankle during their Week 5 loss to the Bears, so Brady’s top two weapons should be as close to full strength as they have been in a bit. Green Bay is giving up 25.3 points a game to opposing offenses, and they’re 19th in the NFL in passing yards per game (247.5), so Brady and company could feast if they take advantage of any openings they may get.

For his part, Brady said this week that he’s a big fan of the guy who will be trying to out-duel him.

“His decision-making is just phenomenal,” Brady said about Rodgers this week. “When you do that as a quarterback, you always put your team in a position to win. You’ve got to keep from making mistakes and, obviously, to throw as many touchdowns as he has, scramble for touchdowns, and his ability as a mobile quarterback to buy more time for his receivers is pretty unbelievable, too. There’s a lot of great things to say about his game. He’s one of the great quarterbacks to ever play the game.”

Brady and Rodgers have played each other twice, with each quarterback winning one game apiece.