Pistons vs Wizards Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

An intriguing Las Vegas Summer League matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards will see two Top 10 picks–and former Big Ten rivals–Jaden Ivey and Johnny Davis go head-to-head on Saturday night.

Pistons vs Wizards Summer League Preview

We all wanted to see Jaden Ivey play for the Pistons. He did not disappoint. When Ivey was drafted, scouts voiced one primary concern. His hesitancy in passing and over-eagerness at taking the ball to the rim. That is a particular issue for Detroit, which has too many finishers and a deficit of assists.

But we saw a different side of the No. 5 pick in his pro debut in Vegas. The defining moment of his performance was an inch-perfect alley-oop pass to Jalen Duran in the 1st Quarter. It was an absolute delight and a possible indication of Ivey’s determination to grow as a player. Any way you look at it, it’s a good sign.

Detroit will also be happy with the performance of Isiah Stewart, affectionately called “beef stew” by the fans. He was moved over from center to power forward to make way for Duran and responded very well. Beef Stew’s 13-point and 9 rebound performances seem in tune with the center’s growth over the last two years.

The Wizards had a reasonably pedestrian season and are looking for young talent to reignite the moribund franchise. After all, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are solid building blocks. But they are not quite enough. So we will see how realistic the expectation of new blood lifting Washington is in the coming games.

The Wizards drafted Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin in the no. 10 spot. So it is easy to see why Johnny went early. Though primarily a shooting guard, Davis can dribble and run the court with aplomb. He racked up 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore in one of the toughest conferences.

But scouts have pointed to his “intangibles” as the difference makers. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. concurs. He said, “you look at just the numbers, and those will speak for themselves, but the character, the cognitive, all these other intangibles were through the roof. He has a competitive spirit and a mature approach for a young man. He’s just got a great way about him.” Davis may be the difference-maker Washington needs.

If you want to see some of the premier young talents in the Association, look no further than this game.