How to Watch Princeton vs Harvard Football Online for Free

The undefeated Princeton Tigers (5-0) head to Harvard Stadium on Friday, October 21, to take on the Harvard Crimson (4-1) in what promises to be a huge Ivy League showdown.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Princeton vs Harvard streaming live online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Princeton vs Harvard live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Princeton vs Harvard live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Princeton vs Harvard live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Princeton vs Harvard live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Princeton vs Harvard live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Princeton vs Harvard Preview

Both teams enter this game 2-0 in Ivy League play, so this will be a key early-season matchup.

The Crimson have won two straight, besting Cornell, 35-28, on October 7, and handing Howard a 41-25 defeat a week later on October 15. Harvard quarterback Charlie Dean went 16 for 26 for 232 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Aidan Borguet had 19 carries for 107 yards and a score in the Crimson’s win over the Bison.

Harvard played staunch defense when it mattered, holding Howard to 5-14 on third down. The Crimson also held the Bison to 95 yards rushing, while hauling in two interceptions. One of Howard’s touchdowns also came in garbage time with under a minute left to go, so Harvard dominated the entire game.

“The defense played great in the second half, and the offense made very few mistakes,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy said after the win, per the Boston Globe. “We are getting better every week. We are definitely a better football team than we were a few weeks ago.”

Harvard’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of a still undefeated Holy Cross team, and it will have its hands full again this week against another unbeaten. Defense will be key, as the Crimson are allowing 26.4 points a game to opposing offenses, and the Tigers are third in the Ivy League in scoring (30.0 points per game).

Princeton has the stingiest defense in the conference, surrendering just 11.6 points a game. They’re also a force on offense led by junior quarterback Blake Stenstrom, averaging 30.0 points and over 270 passing yards a game. Stenstrom is completing nearly 70% of his passes this season, throwing for 1,352 yards, six TDs and two interceptions.

“His poise, and his decision making, he just leads so well,” Princeton head coach Bob Surace said about his QB, per the Daily Princetonian. “It’s really fun to watch.”

The Tigers are coming off a 35-19 beat down of Brown, and Stenstrom went 23 of 33 for 256 yards and three passing touchdowns in the win. Princeton also shut down Brown’s rushing attack, holding them to just 52 yards on the ground the entire game. They’ll need their D-line to step up again this week against a Crimson offense that’s averaging 153.0 rushing yards per game. Borguet is third in the FCS in rushing yards per game (124.0), so he’ll be a key player on offense for Harvard in this one.

Princeton has won the last four games in the series against Harvard, going 6-4 in their last 10 meetings.