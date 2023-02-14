PSG vs Bayern Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Paris-Saint Germain takes on Bayern Munich on Tuesday, February 14, in the UEFA Champions League.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, TUDN and Univision, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch PSG vs Bayern streaming live online:

PSG vs Bayern Preview

Paris Saint-Germain (17-3-3) and Bayern Munich (12-1-7) look to advance past the Round 16 in the UEFA Champions League on Valentine’s Day.

Kylian Mbappe returned to training for PSG recently after his hamstring injury, and he will be available on the bench on Tuesday according to sources via ESPN. Mbappe sustained the injury on February 1, and the team expected him to miss three weeks.

“Kylian trained with the squad today and completed the whole session. I didn’t think he would be ready,” PSG head coach Christophe Galtier told the media via ESPN. “We took the decision to let him take part if he felt ready. We’re not quite sure if he’ll be on the team sheet, we’ll see tomorrow morning.”

“We’ll ask Kylian if he feels ready, Kylian’s made a huge effort. If he’s on the team sheet it means he’s ready,” Galtier added.

PSG will have plenty of star power with or without Mbappe as Lionel Messi will also return from injury. Neymar looks forward to both stars being on the field, per ESPN.

“Kylian is an extremely important player for us, he’s a star. Obviously we feel stronger when all three of us are playing,” Neymar said via ESPN. “We have this ability. I have a lot of belief in myself.”

Despite being first in French Ligue 1, things haven’t been pretty for PSG of late with a 7-4 mark in its past 11 matches, including a 3-1 loss to Monaco, per ESPN. Scoring has been an issue of late, too, with just four goals in the past three matches.

Bayern Munich comes into the match red hot with a 19-match unbeaten streak, which goes back to September. FC Augsburg defeated Bayern Munich 1-0 for the club’s last loss. Bayern Munich has been explosive of late with three or more goals in each of its past three matches.

Jamal Musiala leads Bayern Munich in scoring with 10 goals and seven assists. Serge Gnabry has nine goals and four assists. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been solid with seven goals and two assists.

“I always have confidence in myself, and I know I can score goals and get assists as well,” Musiala told Khel Now. “I just have to keep working and be as efficient as possible. When I get the chances, I have to take them as consistently as possible.”

Bayern Munich enjoys depth at goalkeeper with Yann Sommer and Manuel Neuer. Sommer has six saves and four clean sheets, or shutouts, in 15 starts. Neuer has seven saves and four clean sheets in 12 starts.