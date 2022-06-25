Seattle Seawolves vs New York Rugby Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After 18 rounds the the Seattle Seawolves and New York Rugby will face off in the final of Major League Rugby over at Red Bulle Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York Preview

Rugby New York play their first final ever played on the east coast in their own backyard.

RNY were able to secure their spot in the final after tries from Benja Bonasso, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Andrew Coe sparked a rally that ended up in a 24-16 comeback victory over the New England Free Jacks in Quincy, Massachusetts last Sunday.

New York were able to beat Seattle in their lone encounter this season as they beat them 30-22 over at JFK Stadium.

The Seawolves also know what it is to have to rally back to be able to win their third title. For the Seawolves, their journey was cross-country as they look to come away with the MLR Shield. Just about a month ago, the Seawolves seemed to be out of the title race.

Yet in the past few matches they were able to find their best form. In their final game of the regular season against the Houston SaberCats, who they vanquished in the Western Conference Final in Texas 46-27, Allen Clarke’s team were knocked out of contention for the postseason.

It was only following the disqualification of the Austin Gilgronis, and then the LA Giltinis, that Seattle were the home side in their Eliminator Round fixture with the San Diego Legion, and now just several weeks later, the team will travel to the east coast in the hopes of adding a third star to their jersey after two very underwhelming seasons.