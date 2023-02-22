How to Watch ‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Online for Free

Crime drama “Snowfall” is returning for its sixth and final season, premiering Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Preview

For five seasons, “Snowfall” has dramatized the real-life CIA operation that flooded Los Angeles with crack cocaine. Now the final season will watch the Saint family as they are ripped apart by the crack epidemic.

The FX press release reads:

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s “Snowfall” has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

The logline of the season reads, “When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?”

“Snowfall” co-stars Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Devyn Tyler, Gail Bean, Alejandro Edda, De’Aundre Bonds, and Tamara Taylor.

The premiere is two hours and is actually the first two episodes airing back to back. The first episode is titled “Fallout” and its description reads, “Franklin fights to keep his business afloat. Jerome and Louie strike back.”

Immediately following “Fallout” comes episode two, titled “The Sit Down.” Its description reads, “Cissy introduces Franklin to the KGB, while also trying to broker peace within the family. Veronique enlists outside help to track Franklin’s money.”

Then on March 1 comes episode three, titled “Door of No Return.” Its description reads, “Leon and Wanda return from Ghana to a very different world than the one they left behind.”

On March 8 is episode four, titled “Projects Boy.” Its description reads, “Franklin is forced back out onto the street while Veronique and Cassandra pursue his stolen money.”

And on March 15 comes episode five, titled “Ebovy and Ivory.” Its description reads, “Franklin confronts Teddy’s father. Leon solidifies control of the projects.”

“Snowfall” returns for its sixth and final season on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.