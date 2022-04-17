Stars vs Breakers USFL Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The New Orleans Breakers and Philadelphia Stars collide in USFL action on Sunday, April 17.

The game (4 p.m. ET) will be televised on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Stars vs Breakers online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Stars vs Breakers Preview

The Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers meet on the USFL’s opening weekend on Sunday. Both teams feature former NFL players.

Philadelphia has quarterback Case Cookus, wide receiver Devin Gray, running back Matthew Colburn II, and tight end Bug Howard at skill positions on offense. New Orleans has quarterbacks Kyle Sloter and Zach Smith, wide receivers Taywan Taylor and Chad Williams plus running back T.J. Logan.

On defense, the Stars have defensive ends Freedom Akinmoldaun and Carroll Phillips up front plus defensive tackle Te’von Coney. The Stars also have linebacker Te’von Coney and defensive backs Channing Stribling, Mazzi Wilkins, and Jack Tocho.

Breakers defensive players with NFL experience include defensive lineman Davin Bellamy and linebacker Shareef Miller.

Stars head coach Bart Andrus has NFL experience, who previously worked under Jeff Fisher in Tennessee. Breakers head coach Larry Fedora has FBS head coaching experience from North Carolina and Southern Miss.

Andrus has continuity coming into the inaugural USFL rebirth season because he coached Stars quarterback Bryan Scott in the spring league and went unbeaten.

The Stars existed in the old USFL and won a title in 1984. The Breakers likewise existed in the former, short-lived USFL and moved around to Boston and Portland in addition to New Orleans.