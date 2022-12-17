How to Watch Texas vs Louisville Volleyball National Championship Online

The NCAA women’s volleyball championship match is set: the Texas Longhorns (27-1) will take on the Louisville Cardinals (31-2) at the CHI Health Center on Saturday, December 17.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas vs Louisville streaming live online:

Texas vs Louisville Volleyball Preview

Texas is fresh from beating San Diego in four sets in the semis, winning 3-1 (28-26, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20). The Longhorns fell behind early, dropping the first set, but they stuck together and did enough to advance. Madisen Skinner finished with a match-high 17 kills, while Logan Eggleston added 16 kills, nine digs and five blocks in the winning effort.

“I think it just shows that we can rely on each other, right?” Longhorns libero Zoe Fleck said after the win. “Nobody on this team has to have the best game of their life or has to have a perfect game to win that. We all come from teams or come from places where we have each individually had to be that person to have a perfect game to win the match, and to come together with a group of those people, we can just rely on each other. Someone can have a bad game, two people can have a bad game and other people will step up and fill those holes.”

The Longhorns last won it all in 2012, and head coach Jerritt Elliott says his team is ready for an opportunity to add another trophy. “It’s about handling our emotions,” Elliott said about playing in the championship game. “I’ve got a lot of trust in this group in terms of our routines. I’ve been really impressed with their resilience and the way they want to fight. They really want to earn this thing, and now they’ve got that chance.”

On the other side, the Cardinals are on the brink of history, making their first appearance in the finals in program history. The Cards just beat Pittsburgh in five sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-2) to get here, and Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly now has a chance to become the first woman to win a Division I volleyball championship as a coach.

“Dani has just done so much for this program,” Louisville outside hitter Anna DeBeer told ESPN. “She’s a badass. She knows what she wants, she makes us work hard, we want to work hard for her.”

“Clearly, very proud of this team,” Kelly said after the win over Pitt. “An historic moment for our program.” Kelly and company have one more opportunity to make history Saturday night.