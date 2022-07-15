Thunder vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors in NBA Summer League action on Friday, July 15.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN.

Thunder vs Warriors Summer League Preview

Oklahoma City comes into their final summer league regular season game at 2-1 in 10th place.

With a win over Golden State and a little help, the Thunder could make it into the four-team summer league playoffs. The Thunder have a strong duo in Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey.

Holmgren, the second pick in June’s draft, averages 12 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Giddy posts 13 points, five rebounds, and eight assists per contest.

Chet Holmgren with one of the most impressive halves in Summer League history. pic.twitter.com/rjfSnWr4KV — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 6, 2022

The last time out, Holmgren had eight points, five rebounds, and five steals in 25 minutes of play against Sacramento on Wednesday, July 13. Holmgren’s steals tally surprised him according to The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson.

“I had five steals? Didn’t know that,” Holmgren said via Lawson. “I had zero blocks. They took one of mine away that was definitely a block. Just trying to affect the game. You’re not going to go out and have 30 [points] every night so just trying to find different ways to help win.”

“I feel good no matter what I’m asked to do, wherever I’m plugged into the sets or the defense, I’m going to try to execute,” Holmgren added.

Golden State won’t have to contend with Holmgren and Giddey on the court. Holmgren might not play according to Lawson, and The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto reported, via CBS Sports, that Giddey won’t play. Thunders fans will have to wait until the regular season to see both budding stars on the court together.

“He’s the ideal person for me to play alongside and he stretches the floor, he finishes at the ring, there’s not a lot of holes in his game if you zoom out to look at his game. There’s not many things he can’t do,” Giddey via Sporting News.

“He protects the ring like I’ve never seen a 20-year-old do before, which was a luxury to have for our group and the way he goes about things with the hype and pressure he came in with, he handles it so well,” Giddey added. “[He’s a] great teammate, great guy to play with.”

Here’s that Jonathan Kuminga to James Wiseman pick-and-roll lob dunk to open the game pic.twitter.com/PqGqPb1VJN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 10, 2022

Golden State has a crew of young talent that looks to keep in developing in hopes to crack a deep roster. The regular Warriors team won the NBA title last month. Notable players on the Warriors summer league squad include James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

“We’re just out there to build the chemistry,” Kuminga said via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Pool. “I know it’s going to come at some point. We’re going to get to know each other. With Draymond and Steph and Klay, it didn’t take them one game to actually get to know each other.”

“Us playing together, being around, it’s going to help us to get better and get to know each other well,” Kuminga added.