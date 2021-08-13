How to Watch Titans vs Falcons Preseason Online Without Cable

The Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans open up their preseason campaigns with a matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Falcons, with the options depending on where you live:

Titans vs Falcons Preview

Former Falcons star Julio Jones will not have to wait long for a reunion with his former team, with Atlanta hosting the Titans on Friday. Jones, 32, has transitioned to his new team easily

“Just the team, Coach [Mike] Vrabel, everything he has done for me to make the transition for me so easy, my teammates, the staff, everyone has been so welcoming,” Jones said. “It feels like home. The transition for me has been very, very easy.”

Jones was seven-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons and now will team up with young gun AJ Browns on the Titans. Jones has dealt with some injury issues, but is just a season removed from a 1,394-yards, six-touchdown season where he averaged 92.9 yards per game.

The trade still does not sit well with Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

“I think the part that bothered me personally was the fact that he expressed that he wanted to be traded,” Blank said Thursday. “You know, we had a 10-year relationship. I think it was a good relationship. It was certainly productive.

“He’s a Hall of Fame player so I was disappointed he felt that way. For whatever reasons, I’m not sure. I was unable to speak with him myself. I tried to, but he felt the way he felt and was ready to make a change.”

The Falcons are working in some new weapons, premier among those being first-round pick Kyle Pitts — a dynamic playmaker out of Florida who was selected No. 4 overall. He’ll look to get on the same page with his veteran QB Matt Ryan through the preseason.

“No, we don’t give Kyle any special treatment. It’s all the rookies. Sure, we’ve got expectations for all of them. It’s just keeping things in perspective. We know how they come along,” Falcons first-year head coach Arthur Smith said. “I talked about keeping perspective. We’re so quick to make snap judgments and label this and you get narratives going and it’s just not true.

“There’s a lot of narratives being built, but ultimately the story has been told and the season’s over, and hopefully when these guys have long careers.”

If you’re planning on betting on the game, it’s basically a pick-em. The Titans are a half-point favorite for the contest, with the total set at 38.5 points.