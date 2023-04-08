How to Buy UFC 287 PPV on ESPN Plus

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira highlight a loaded UFC 287 card on Saturday, April 8 at Miami-Dade Arena in Florida.

In the US, the UFC 287 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+.

Here’s a full rundown of how to buy and watch a live stream of Pereira vs Adesanya 2 and the rest of UFC 287:

How to Buy UFC 287 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($99.99 value) and the UFC 287 PPV ($74.99 value) for $124.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 29 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 287 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($9.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 287 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 287 PPV

How to Watch UFC 287

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 287 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN News/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 287 Preview

Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) is hoping to win back the UFC middleweight championship from Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), who beat him to win the belt last November.

“F–k the belt, I’m coming for his head,” Adesanya said leading up to the fight, via MMA Weekly. “This is my 8-Mile moment. This is it, one more shot at this. I’ve put everything on my back. I’ve done everything in my power to make sure I do the worst thing to this man this weekend. I’m done with this talking s–t.”

Pereira has beaten Adesanya three out of three times since they first fought in 2016, once by a unanimous decision victory and twice by knockout.

“I believe that me beating him this Saturday, I will never face him again,” Pereira told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. “People say that I’m big, that I’m too heavy for the division, but in kickboxing, I fought one kilo, (I cut) two more pounds than I do now,” Pereira added. “Right now, I’m focused on making history and reigning as a champion in this division. Later down the road, my body will tell me when it’s time to move up.”

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal will clash in the co-main event. Here’s a look at the complete card, including preliminary bouts:

Main card:

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (for the UFC middleweight title)

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight)

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (bantamweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Prelims:

Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum (welterweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro (strawweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer (middleweight)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Early prelims:

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez (strawweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden (catchweight 160lbs)

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim (strawweight)