USA vs Canada SheBelieves Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s National Team will take on Canada on Thursday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando in their 2023 SheBelieves Cup opener.

USA vs Canada Preview

This match is going to take place despite the Canadian team recently attempting to strike. According to the CBC, the Canadian women “are demanding the same backing in preparing for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that the men received last year before Qatar. And they want Canada Soccer to open its books.”

In response, Canada Soccer insisted the women play in the tournament.

“To be clear,” Canadian captain Christine Sinclair tweeted, per CNN, “We are being forced back to work for the short term. This is not over. We will continue to fight for everything we deserve and we will win. The SheBelieves is being played in protest.”

The U.S. and Canada have met 64 times, with the Americans leading the series, 52-4-7. USWNT and Canada have met once in the SheBelieves Cup, in 2021, with the U.S. winning 1-0. Do United States won the Cup that year, and the Americans are looking for their fourth SheBelieves title.

Brazil and Japan round out the other two teams in the four-team tournament. Each team will play each other once (so each squad will play three games) and with winner will be determined by total points (three points will be awarded for a win and one point will be given for a tie.

Here’s a look at the complete rosters for both squads:

Canada: GOALKEEPERS (3): Sabrina D’Angelo (Arsenal), Lysianne Proulx (Torreense), Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave). DEFENDERS (7): Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea), Vanessa Gilles (Lyon), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Jade Rose (Harvard Crimson), Gabrielle Carle (Washington Spirit), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain). MIDFIELDERS (6): Quinn (OL Reign), Simi Awujo (USC Trojans), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Julia Grosso (Juventus), Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns). FORWARDS (7): Janine Beckie (Portland Thorns), Jordyn Huitema (OL Reign), Cloé Lacasse (Benfica), Clarissa Larisey (Häcken), Adriana Leon (Manchester United), Evelyne Viens (Kristianstad), Jenna Hellstrom (Dijon)

United States: GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars). DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign). MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, France), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit). FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC),Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)