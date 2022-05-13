USA vs Latvia Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

An NHL player-lade United States squad takes on Latvia in the Men’s Hockey World Championships on Friday, May 13.

In the US, the game (9:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Latvia (and every other USA game at the World Hockey Championships) online:

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NHL Network, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Latvia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

USA vs Latvia Preview

Team USA sports plenty of NHL players in the quest for gold at the International Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship in Finland.

The U.S., which opens with Latvia on Friday, looks to end an 89-year gold medal drought at the world championships. Team USA won it in 1933 but has only won silver or bronze since. The U.S. went 8-2 in the tournament last year and took home bronze.

USA forward Austin Watson, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, hopes to help end that drought.

“There’s no bigger honor than to represent your country at any tournament. For me, it’s been a little while,” Watson said via Red Line Editorial’s Bob Reinert. “There’s a lot of pride in that. There’s a lot of excitement that goes into that.”

NHL players on the USA roster besides Watson include Alex Galchenyuk of the Arizona Coyotes, Seth Jones of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kieffer Bellows of the New York Islanders, and Nate Schmidt of the Winnipeg Jets. Jones, Watson, and Schmidt serve as captains for Team USA.

“We’re very fortunate, U.S. head coach David Quinn via Reinert about the captains with NHL experience, “three guys that have an awful lot of respect throughout the … NHL, guys that have really embraced the leadership role before we named them captains. We really feel like our leadership group’s in good hands.”

Latvia has NHL talent, too. That includes Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins and San Jose Sharks forward Rudolfs Balcers.

“You want to start off on the right foot,” Bellows said via Reinert. “You want to solidify yourself as playing the right way, no matter who you play, so that’s a good game for us to just go out there and show the way we’re going to play the whole tournament.”

Team USA will play in Group B for the preliminary round. Opponents include Latvia, Austria Finland, Great Britain, Norway, Sweden, and Czechia.

Team USA Schedule

Preliminary Round

May 13: USA vs. Latvia 9:20 a.m. ET

May 15: USA vs. Austria, 9:20 a.m. ET

May 16: USA vs. Finland, 1:20 p.m. ET

May 19: USA vs. Great Britain, 9:20 a.m.

May 21: USA vs. Sweden, 5:20 a.m. ET

May 23: USA vs. Czechia, 9:20 a.m. ET

May 24: USA vs. Norway, 9:20 a.m.

Elimination Round

May 26: Quarterfinals

May 28: Semifinals

May 29: Gold Medal and Bronze Medal Games