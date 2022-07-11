How to Watch USWNT vs Mexico Match Tonight

Following a pair of dominant wins over Haiti and Jamaica, the United States closes out group play at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship against Mexico on Monday night.

In the US, the match (10 p.m. ET) won’t be televised, but it will stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch through either Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of both options and how to watch USWNT vs Mexico:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can every remaining match of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship via the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch USWNT vs Mexico live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch every remaining match of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch USWNT vs Mexico live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

USWNT vs Mexico Preview

The U.S. looks to close out Group A play with a win over Mexico in Monterrey for the CONCACAF championships group play.

Team USA (2-0) started the regional tournament strong with a 3-0 win over Haiti on July 4 and a 5-0 win against Jamaica on July 7. A win over Mexico secures first place for Group A as Haiti and Jamaica sit behind the U.S. at 1-0-1.

“We’re not going to take anything lightly, regardless of what this game means for us,” U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski told the media via Front Row Soccer. “Every game for us is a must win game. Every game is an important game. We’re going into this one, just like we did with the same mindset that we did in the previous two.”

Mexico (0-2) could play spoiler after dropping a 1-0 contest against Jamaica and a 3-0 loss to Haiti. Beating the U.S. in soccer has happened only twice for Mexico in 21 meetings. For Mexico, it’s a must-win game to stay alive for making the World Cup.

“We knew that we could have challenges, it’s a process of planning for the 2023 World Cup, but also for the long-term for 2027, we have a young generation,” Mexico head coach Monica Vergara said via ESPN’s Cesar Hernandez. “You have to learn, to continue working.”

Andonovski anticipates a challenge from a desperate Mexican team playing in front of the home crowd.

“We are actually very excited to go into because this is to some degree,” Andonovski said via Front Row Soccer. “This is the game that we were looking forward to because we expect a lot of fans to show up, create this a little hostile environment for younger players that haven’t been in a situation like this before. We’re excited to play good opponent and looking forward to see how our team’s going to do.”

Andonovski also considers the game a good primer for the World Cup in Australia for 2023, which the U.S. already qualified for.

“The fact that we have to be out of home out of the country, with very little support from our fans in person, it’s a good experience for us because that’s what the World Cup is going to be like in Australia,” Andonovski added. “The fact that Mexico has something to play for, is something that makes us excited because we wanted to come out in the strongest and best fashion and create the toughest possible environment for us and have a tough hard game; so, we can have an opportunity to prepare for the next challenges.”